DWTS Week 6

Hello, my lovely readers! Welcome back to another Dancing with the Stars recap. This week was truly wicked if you know what I mean. Our couples took the ballroom floor to deliver us dances based on the hit movie Wicked. Some truly “defied gravity” (quite literally) and gave us great performances. Now, here is my little recap of some moments from the night:

Opening Number

Now this week, the camera angles were great for the opening number (they’ve been pretty rough this season). I liked the inclusion of Derek, Alfonso, and Julianne in the number as well. It was phenomenal and one of the best openings of the season. I do wish that there were more variations of green in the outfits because there was a lot of green and it seemed bland. I also wished there was more pink outfits, but I get the reason why I guess.

Favorite Dance: Alix and Val (Jazz) ~ 9

I loved how much she enjoyed the dance and was in character. This dance was very entertaining and easily the best of the night. It was very on point! I absolutely agreed with everything Derek said. Now I did agree with some of what Carrie Ann said about it not being their most difficult choreography wise, which is why I gave it a 9. They are slowly becoming a part of my top 3 week by week.

Most Improved: Andy and Emma (Jazz) ~ 6

I’ll be completely honest, I felt bad that he was talking badly about himself in his package. However, he did improve the most for me compared to his past dances. Elaine and Alan were a close contender for the week, but ultimately this is about showing the most improvement, and Andy indeed did that. He moved well this week and the best he ever has. I do feel like he is putting in the best effort that he can, which shows consistent improvement. I’m led to ask though, is it enough?

Elimination: Scott and Rylee

I literally said that if Andy didn’t go home this week that it would probably be Scott…and I was right. I feel like he would’ve been out next week if Andy would’ve went home, so I’m not too upset. But I’m still shocked that Andy is still in the game (however, can I really be shocked based on how things have been going?).

That’s all for now guys! If you would like to see last week’s recap of Dedication night, click here. I’ll catch up with you guys next week!