DWTS Week 5 Overview

Hi lovely readers! Welcome back to another recap! This week was Dedication Night in the ballroom, and it was an emotional, heartwarming one. I’m going to keep this recap short and sweet for you guys, though. Here are my top three dances of the night:

Robert and Whitney (Contemporary) ~ 10

This was so beautiful to watch. It was delicate in a way that just can’t be explained without you witnessing it. I mean when Robert moved, I felt like I was watching a ballet. When his mom came up, I literally almost burst into tears. I love that he was able to express his love for his mom and all of her sacrifices in this way. It was just too good. I hate to compare, but he really just reminds me of Bindi when I see him dance and allow his personality and emotions to shine through. I really felt like they deserved a perfect score.

Whitney and Mark (Contemporary) ~ 9

This dance was amazing! I mean Whitney’s husband was just as good as her and Mark, and that is saying a lot. I loved the choreography and how well it went with the song. It was a beautiful contemporary with great musicality and movement. I think she got a little out of sync with Mark towards the end when the music intensified (which could’ve been intentional though), and her husband almost dropped her, but she pulled the reigns back in.

Dylan and Daniella (Contemporary) ~ 9

Now I still don’t understand why this dance wasn’t dedicated to Zac. However, seeing how cute his bond is with his sister kind of made up for that. Dylan and Olivia started the dance off with the highest factor of cuteness and let me just say, Olivia was indeed a star. She killed her part and understood what needed to be done. I loved the intent to be on theme with the movie in the outfit choices too. The lifts were fantastic, and I could just really tell that Dylan put his all into this dance. He was a shining star!

Honorable Mention: Elaine and Alan (Foxtrot)

I loved it! We love a good Parent Trap reunion, and I honestly love that these two are best friends in real life. Were there some missteps and awkward moments? Yes, but I enjoyed every second of this dance. Also, can we give a moment for the song! Before they started, I was like, they had better dance to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love),” and they did! Even Lisa did a good job for this being a one-week thing. The judges’ comments were valid I feel like, so I can’t say much about that.

Eliminations: There were none!

This week, the show decided to surprise us and give us no elimination. Honestly, it would have felt a little cruel to send someone home after such an emotional and personal night for many, but next week better not come with any upsets.

That’s all I have for now guys! In case you missed last week’s recap, you can find it here. Next week we’ll dive into Wicked Night on the ballroom floor. Until next time!