DWTS Week 3 Review

Welcome back lovely readers! This week on Dancing with the Stars was Tik Tok night, and the competition is definitely heating up! Now before we move forward, if you missed the recap from last week, check it out here. Without further ado, here are my highlights from the night:

Favorite Dance: Jordan and Ezra

I would have to say my favorite dance of the night came from Jordan and Ezra. Now though I hated the song choice, she did indeed “eat it up,” with her mesmerizing tango. The role-play the two put on and the power put into the dance was a nearly perfect combination. They truly earned every eight that they got. This is the performance I was waiting on from them. They keep improving each and every week, and that’s all I can ask for.

Honorable Mention: Alix and Val

Their dance actually knocked Danielle and Pasha’s down a notch in my book. This dance was fun and electrifying for me. It was light and youthful, and the pace was great for a quickstep. This is by far her best dance in my opinion, and she is shaping up to be a great competitor for the competition.

Most Improved: Dylan and Daniella

I would say the most improved contestant from last week would have to be Dylan and Daniella. He really took charge and shined the whole dance. Now was that ending headbutt pretty? Of course not, but he really gave us a nice, sensual foxtrot that I would watch again. Daniella is really whipping him into shape and I’m excited to be along for the ride!

Elimination: Lauren and Brandon

To say I’m shocked is an understatement. My Fifth Harmony girlies are always done dirty! Now I will say, her performance this week was not the greatest by far, but I still do not feel she should have gone home just yet. I love the solidarity from the bandmates though. They and Lauren truly said and showed how we all were feeling, so I don’t know what all the hate is for. Andy is still in the game holding on strong though (he did improve a little bit)!

Thank you all for reading! Stay tuned for more DWTS content!