DWTS Week 2 Overview

This week’s episode was One-Hit Wonders night in the ballroom and for lots of the competition, there was good improvement. We also saw more diversity in the dance styles this week compared to last week’s (which I for one was very pleased with). I’m not going to lie, I’ve been missing the extravagant episode openings from past seasons. On the other hand, the troupe was phenomenal. They are really taking me back to the O.G. troupes and the amount work they used to put in. I mean the pros now were working overtime when they started out, and I love to see that being brought back! Now that that’s out the way, I’m here to give you guys my top three dances of the night and thoughts on the eliminations:

Whitney and Mark

I don’t know guys, but there’s something about Mark. He is such a good dancer and leader. I don’t know if it’s the way he carries himself or what, but I’m always captivated when he dances. Whoever partnered Whitney and Mark together deserves a raise, maybe even a promotion. Whitney and Mark danced a cha-cha which was strong and overall entertaining. It was actually so good that I rated it a 9 out of 10, and that’s huge for me considering its only week 2. There were simply too many good things for it to just be an 8. I want more of this Whitney Leavitt, she’s a force to be reckoned with!

Jordan and Ezra

Jordan came back swinging this week (quite literally with those kicks and flicks). I was quite relieved to see the improvement this week and was living for the energy and fierceness of this dance. It gave jive for me through and through. This is what I expected last week, so I hope that it continues to go up from here. I feel that TikTok night will be a good one for them.

Robert and Whitney

Robert continued to be a shooting star this week in his tango with Whitney. It was sharp and clean, leaving me wanting more. The opening really caught my attention and gave me 007 vibes (as in James Bond, not George O’Malley). I also love his facial expressions and joy when he dances, I mean why sign up for this and be miserable? I would say he is truly turning out to be a Bindi 2.0, but I believe he will blaze his own path.

Honorable Mention: Lauren and Brandon

I had to shout out Lauren this week because she absolutely redeemed herself in my eyes. She carried such grace, yet fierceness in her foxtrot this week. Shoutout to Brandon for the choreography, because he understood the assignment! I need more of this, immediately!

Eliminations: Cory and Baron

I fully expected Cory to be eliminated (heartbreaking, but we must truly look at the dancing). However I wasn’t expecting Baron to be eliminated. I went into the episode thinking Andy would be eliminated as the second celebrity, but as I was watching the performances, I started to think, what if it’s Baron? Now we know Dancing with the Stars voters love to throw us for a loop and make some questionable voting decisions (I mean they didn’t even vote for Zendaya or Normani to win their seasons!), but I thought, surely this time would be different. I fear my plaguing thought was right in the end. It was sad, but I’m glad it seemed that Baron had a good time. As for Cory, I hope the drama and rumors die down because honestly why is it even a thing? They only competed for 2 weeks!

That’s all I have for you guys this week! I hope each of you enjoy and check out this past week’s episode. To read my recap of premiere night click here. You can catch the show live every Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on ABC, Disney Plus, or Hulu. Until we meet again!