DWTS Recap Week 1

This week was officially the start of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars! I have to say, it has been a while since I’ve been this excited after hearing a cast lineup. Not only do we have Lauren Jauregui right on the heels of the epic Fifth Harmony reunion (Harmonizers unite!), but we have the brother of season 21’s winner, Robert Irwin, as well as gold, silver (and in our hearts, still bronze) Olympic medal champion Jordan Chiles. We also have social media influencer Alix Earle, Parent Trap’s iconic Elaine Hendrix, and our Goonie for life, Corey Feldman, just to name a few. Here are my current rankings of the competition based off what I’ve seen so far:

Whitney and Mark (Tango)

I’m not going to lie, I have not gotten onto the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives train, but Whitney’s tango surprised me. She started off very strong for week one, putting her at the top of the competition for sure. From the sharp, clean lines to the superb leg kicks, she truly gave us a tango through and through, and I’m here for it!

Danielle and Pasha (Tango)

I was already excited for this pairing, but after watching their dance, they did not come to play. She carried the same fighting spirit displayed in her remarkable story yet maintained a graceful feminine touch to her dance. She had great fluidity in her movements and gave an all-around enjoyable, strong performance. Were there things that could’ve been better, yes, but all around she was solid and earned her 2nd place in my rankings. Now I’ll just have to patiently wait for a tribute dance to our beloved Topanga…

Elaine and Alan (Cha Cha)

Now from the moment I heard this queen was cast, I was living for it! I mean, MEREDITH BLAKE, HELLO! She came out of the gate swinging and gave me all the energy and sass that I craved. Let’s not even skate by that iconic Parent Trap reference in the dance’s opening! Sure, could her arm extensions have been a little crisper, of course, but she definitely blew me away! I see her making it very far, and maybe we’ll see a little audience appearance from Lindsay Lohan.

Robert and Whitney (Jive)

I kind of expected them to pull out the safari theme at some point during this season, just not right away. That doesn’t even matter though, because Robert killed it in my opinion! It was a great start, and he earned his spot. Though he undeniably had big shoes to fill following in his big sister’s footsteps, he proved he is paving his own way and will be just as great. The performance had high energy and was fun, though I could’ve used sharper flicks for those kicks (it was a jive after all!). Does he have what it takes to take the mirror ball home like his sister? There’s potential, but only time will tell.

Hilaria and Gleb (Cha Cha)

Though I don’t know much about Hilaria besides her family life, I found her story to be touching. It made her dance more powerful and meaningful. She gave a performance that had good technique and just the right amount of hip movement for a cha cha. All in all, she gave a solid performance, and I am happy to see her rediscovering something that she thought she would never do again. I’m anticipating a strong season for her!

Jen and Jan (Salsa)

Again, I don’t know much about the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but from what I can tell, Jen gave a solid performance. Her arms while in frame could have been better, but overall, she had a great attitude and stuck to good basics. I could’ve used more hips to bring out that salsa more, but it’s fine. I did like the lifts though, but again, could’ve used more hips.

Baron and Britt (Cha Cha)

Whenever I hear a basketball player is joining the cast, I am curious on how well they will adapt. In the past, I have felt that NBA players are prone to struggle with using the full extensions of their limbs. With Baron though, I could tell he was having fun once the dance got further along and his limb usage was not that bad. I would’ve preferred more arm extension and more time when he and Britt were in frame, but he had a good start to his season. Also, loved the body rolls!

Scott and Rylee (Tango)

I had seen the videos that Scott and Rylee had been making, and I will say they made me excited to watch them. However, I could’ve used more arm extension (regardless of them trying to give reference to the song’s dance). I did love the attitude and energy they provided, and I saw some good rotations and flow around the floor. I see them making it quite far this season.

Alix and Val (Cha Cha)

As one of the first cast members revealed, I was ready to see the personality of Alix shine and how she would bring that to her dancing. Her pairing with Val was very much expected. I loved the opening, but I could have used more fluidity in her movements all around. There’s still room to go and a little time to do so, but with a partner like Val, she’ll surely come back swinging next week.

Lauren and Brandon (Tango)

Now I am a Harmonizer through and through, but I won’t lie, this performance didn’t wow me that much. I loved the song choice and the way Lauren moved across the floor, but I felt the beginning was too long and left too little time for the dance. There was a mishap with her arm placement for her ending pose as well that could not go unnoticed. Overall, the dance had lots of good things and potential though.

Jordan and Ezra (Salsa)

We started off this week with Jordan and Ezra, who I feel are a great pair personality wise. I mean, the fierceness and determination they exude together is earth shaking. I’m glad Ezra is getting a shot to go far this season and that we are going to be able to see a new side to the star that is Jordan Chiles. I loved the outfits and felt they started off strong, but I could’ve used less tricks and more of those salsa hips! I still think they have potential, especially with their grit and dedication!

Andy and Emma (Cha Cha)

I feel like I was so focused on their concerns over their dance that I was thrown for a loop when the issues were completely different. I actually thought his legs and footwork were okay, but that his arm placements and movements needed lots of improvement. Overall, I did feel that Andy had fun and that is crucial, especially during the duration of such an experience.

Dylan and Daniella (Cha Cha)

The opening definitely threw me! I was already caught off-guard by the song choice but the half-twerk sent me! It definitely brought the shock factor to the dance, but I fear overall he was too stiff for me. I also felt there was too much breaking up of the dance flow and pausing to emphasize the “dings” in the music. More technique definitely needed to be shown, but hopefully it turns around next week.

Corey and Jenna (Tango)

This was a hard choice for me, especially after hearing about Corey’s medical struggles recently, but I have to stay true to the ballroom. I was definitely nervous after reading an article detailing that Jenna had not seen Corey since the cast reveal on Good Morning America, but I was relieved that everything worked out. His performance was stiff, but I loved how committed he was. I also love the amount of fun he had and his dedication. We have learned to never doubt an underdog, so let’s not start now.