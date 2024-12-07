Cheesy Potato Recipe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you been wondering what dish that you will be bringing to your family Christmas dinner in about three weeks? One of my family favorites that my mom loves to share on our Christmas dinner is her cheesy potatoes. Cheesy potatoes have a special place at our dinner table and are great with the kids!

Recipe:

-2lb bag of the square cube hash browns (frozen)

-1 can of cream of chicken soup or crema of celery soup

-1 cup of sour cream

-3 cups of cheddar cheese or colby jack (depends on your preference)

-1 diced or minced small onion

-4 tbsp of melted salted butter

-dash of salt and pepper

Instructions:

Pull the bag of hashbrowns out of the freezer, and let it thaw for about 25-30 minutes. Once the hashbrowns are thawed, put them aside. Melt the butter in the microwave till it is liquid butter. Mix in a huge bowl the following ingredients: cream of chicken or celery soup, sour cream, shredded cheese, the onion, melted butter, and salt and pepper. Once the mixture is thoroughly mixed, slowly add in the potatoes that are now thawed. Place the cheesy potato mixture in a 9 by 13 glass dish, and make sure it is spread evenly. Bake the cheesy potatoes on 350 degrees for about an hour and a half. Once the cheesy potatoes are baked, pull them out to let them cool. Once cooled, you may put some crushed corn flakes on the top to add some texture! Then, enjoy!