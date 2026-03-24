5 Tips to Survive Long Distance: Is It Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! welcome back to another article from our Youngstown State chapter! I have posted an article similar to this in previous years within the chapter, but I wanted to take more of a personal take on this article. Here is the previous article if you would like to check it out: https://www.hercampus.com/school/youngstown/long-distance-in-college-yes-or-no/. I have been in a long distance relationship for many years, which is where I feel like I would like to speak on some tips that have worked for my current relationship. These tips may not work for every couple as every couple is different with what works for them, but this is just my own personal opinion on long distance.

Tip #1: Plan trips to visit one another

Now, obviously, you would like to see your long distance partner as much as possible. This may sound like an obvious option of what can help make the relationship work, but it genuinely can make a difference. Although, it can be difficult due to finances, time constraints, and other conflicts, it is important to put forth an effort of when trips can occur to visit one another. Being able to have a set day to look forward to and to plan activities to do with one another can make the time apart a bit easier. Again, it may sound like it is obvious, but putting in this effort to see each other as much as possible can really help the relationship work!

Tip #2: Set aside time for each other during each day

Now, there may be a “time difference” conflict when it comes to this tip in helping a long distance relationship succeed, but it really can make the relationship easier to maintain. Setting aside time for one another can be very simple. Having a conjoined conversation about when there can be time to text or call one another is an important conversation to have. The length of time isn’t what is significant about this tip, but rather putting forth the effort to make time to tell each other about your day or discuss where your relationship is currently. There can be many conflicts that can make setting aside time for each other very difficult, but this is one thing that should be discussed between partners from my perspective.

Tip #3: Make use of video calls or FaceTime

Being able to FaceTime or video call one another has been one of the best items that I have been lucky to be able to utilize in my long distance relationship. Having a conversation with one another while being able to actively see what the other individual is doing can make the conversation seem more personal. Utilizing this item has made me feel like I am less alone and that video calls can be a great way for us to see one another. There is a sense of comfort for me that is present with being able to use FaceTime, which is why I personally recommend trying to use this if you can! It can really make a difference in communication!

Tip #4: Set goals for the future development of the relationship

This aspect can seem a bit more serious for couples, especially if you are early on in the long distance. For me, long distance can seem like a never-ending experience. It may cause you to wonder if the end of the long distance is near or if being apart of this long distance relationship is worth it. Setting goals with your partner that you may be in a long distance relationship with can help tremendously with feeling secure in the relationship. It can also give the relationship additional meaning and comfort because there is a ultimate goal being worked towards. Having goals laid out for each period of time in the relationship can be a wonderful item to implement into this type of relationship.

Tip #5: Have virtual date nights

From my own experience, having virtual date nights can be very challenging. Planning out these date nights in-depth is important based off of what I have seen. Establishing a set time to have these virtual date nights can be an aspect or milestone to look forward to in the relationship. Sometimes, when a relationship gets difficult, it can be important to try to set aside time for one another. Having virtual date nights can be fun and be a sufficient way to aside time to build on the foundations of the relationship.

As I have said before, this is based off of my own experience with having a long distance relationship. These are some tips that have made the past few years in my long distance relationship a bit easier for both my partner and I. Although, they can sound obvious, I think it is important to realize that there are tips that people can use to make long distance a more enjoyable experience. I am not saying that long distance is easy by any means, but these tips can help you to get through. Long distance is a difficult road, but it can be worth it when it comes to being with the right person. Thank you for reading! We hope that you enjoy our content. Please be sure to check out more of our articles on our chapter’s page here at Youngstown State University!