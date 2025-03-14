Long Distance in College: Yes or No?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Choosing to commit to pursuing college can be difficult in many different realms. We are forced to learn how to live on our own, follow our own schedules, and leave potentially some of our favorite people behind depending on how close to home we decide to pursue our education. Specifically, in my experience, I had to be placed a few hours away from my family. I was also faced with the decision on how to handle my high school relationship, and whether I could manage making long distance work.

Original Illustration Created in Canva for Her Campus Media

Making long distance work can be a task within itself, especially within college. Often, there can be a stereotype that you should let the high school relationship go so that you can “explore” or go to parties, but it doesn’t have to turn out that way. Personally, I took a leap of faith and decided that regardless of potentially being states away from each other for a few years, we could make our relationship work. If you have the confidence and commitment to make a long-distance relationship work, you can take your relationship from high school into college.

It may be hard to conquer and climb over the hurdles with what people may be saying to you about leaving this high school relationship in the past. If you don’t want to follow this typical pattern of incoming college students, then you can overcome those patterns. Through my experience, I have been able to build my relationship with my partner to be stronger than it was compared to our in-person relationship. Even though it may seem like college or long distance may throw a curve in your relationship, it will. It’s up to you though on if you want to give up on a connection that could turn out to be the love of your life.