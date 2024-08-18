5 Places to Get Your First Day of College Coffee on YSU’s Campus

How do penguins take their coffee? Iced with a “waddle” of cream!
- Stone Fruit Coffee Co.
Located on Lincoln Ave. behind the campus Jimmy John’s, Stone Fruit Coffee Company provides consumers with a warm ambiance and local roast. A perfect stop for those with classes in Ward Beecher or Moser, Stone Fruit offers a tasty and seasonal menu for consumption of every anxious caffeine addict. Kill time before class starts at their sit-in wooden counter or save money by using your campus Pete’s Points to pay. As a regular penguin favorite, Stone Fruit continues satisfy YSU students with delectable beverages, warm baked goods, and a friendly atmosphere.
- Pressed Coffee Bar & eatery
Right next to Beeghly and across the street from Cushwa sits Pressed Coffee Bar & Eatery, where students can order gourmet waffles, custom frittatas, and caffeinated drinks made the freshest ingredients. Flaunting ample seating and quick service, Pressed’s atmosphere complements the the sit-down-and-studier as well as the grab-and-goer. In addition to a mouth watering beverage and a filling breakfast, students can also explore their vast lunch menu featuring salads and paninis for after class.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
For students living in Cafaro or Lyden, the campus Dunkin’ Donuts, located in the lower level of YSU’s Kilcawley Student Center, is the best bet for a familiar and predictable caffeine securement. Although the line can appear long, Dunkin’s friendly employees help keep the morning moving as they prepare pumpkin cold brews and hot butter pecans with ease and experience. Students can calm those first day jitters with an extra large coffee and sugary donut as the semester unfolds before them.
- Starbucks
Hidden in the back corner of the campus Barnes & Noble, Starbucks is a perfect option for residents of the Edge. With frothy, blended drinks and a well-known menu, this location attracts heavy crowds in the morning, yet provides a tranquil study lounge throughout the day. Starbucks additionally boasts a selection of hearty and delicious snacks to peruse while you wait. Pay with traditional methods or swipe your Ycard to use Pete’s Points before heading off to class for the day.
- Your Kuerig
While your Keurig at home isn’t the most fun option on the list, it’s certainly the most affordable. Turn that baby on while you’re perfecting your first day outfit and customize your drink however you want.