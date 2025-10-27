What Reading Means to Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isn’t it incredible to think that words and sentences are merely different combinations of the same 26 letters? Isn’t it even more incredible to think that there are thousands of millions of billions of books that are made up of these same old twenty-six letters? The thing is, it’s not just measly letters. It’s a person’s hopes and dreams poured into a book. It’s their time and their effort — and maybe some tears and frustration — but mostly love and excitement to be able to produce something that was once a figment of their imagination.

Through my years, I’ve read hundreds of books. It’s important to note that absolutely none of these books were anything truly educational. I’ve read almost 525 books and not a single one was non-fiction – that’s the real stuff. Absolutely all of them had a healthy dose of romance and a buttload of creativity.

Despite dabbling in purely fictional worlds, there is something so real in every one of them. There is something to learn in every book… For example, some books have characters that inspire you — whether it’s because of their sheer strength, their resilience in overcoming bad situations, their courage to follow their heart, or their bravery to do the right thing (especially when things get hard).

I absolutely adore love stories because for every person to tell you that “love like that does not exist in real life”, there are a billion authors who draw from their own experiences to formulate the most beautiful, heartwarming, swoonworthy love stories depicting all kinds of love. Love that very much exists. There are so many romantic dedications and even more sweet acknowledgements, thanking people for inspiring and supporting stories.

For some, books offer an escape from harsh realities. Perhaps, it provides a bright dream that chases away any darkness lingering in life. For me, it’s never been an escape. It’s always been an experience or an inspiration of sorts. It feels like being a fly on the wall and experiencing the lives of hundreds of people. It feels like a blessing to experience the imagination of hundreds of authors. It’s a way to sit back and unwind. It’s solace in the midst of stressful times. As mentioned, you can draw on the experiences of characters and let them guide you through this journey we call life.

To think that once upon a time, reading did not come so easily. Back when I was SK, I was quite horrible at reading. I must’ve been bad if I was being compared to kindergartners who were definitely not well-read. Years later, when I acquired the skill, I never wanted to put it to use. I’d have to fill out those infuriating reading logs in grade school, logging minutes and hours of reading (even though I realistically did none).

To think that one of my weaknesses could become one of my greatest strengths–to think that fifth-grade Bella would encounter “Divergent” by Veronica Roth. To think that it would kickstart a costly addiction that ignites my soul. I have had so many hobbies come and go — but reading is for life.

Books are just stories to some, but to me, they play an integral part in the person that I am.