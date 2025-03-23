The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

Moving abroad to a new country for a work experience is something that I’ve never done, but I had the honour of being part of my friend’s story. I’ve heard that the first couple of months can be incredibly lonely. Reality hits when you don’t know a soul, and you look around, really thinking, How did I get here? Those first months feel empty and cold, with an ache in one’s heart. But then, the light comes in when you meet people and find connections in this strange place you call home for a year. You find your home away from home. When the springtime shines through the window, the flowers start blooming, and life starts to look up again.

My friend worked for a year in Canada, living in Toronto and experiencing the highs and lows of city life. She found solace in meeting my family and I, as we became her confidants, friends, and a shoulder to lean on while she also stayed true to who she is. I have been graced by her presence for about a year, and I learned the art of resilience—never giving up, even on the coldest of days, and trusting in yourself every time.

The moments I will remember are the ones spent in Toronto. Everyone who knows me is aware of my (mild) obsession with big cities, and I was so happy when I felt like I had another person who loved the city just as much as I do. I remember my friend telling me that her favorite part was Old Toronto, and I was content knowing she had found a place that made her feel safe and comfortable—a place she would remember when she closed her eyes.

More importantly, it was the lessons she taught me—as she is about ten years older than me and has so much more experience. Culturally, we are different yet the same, as she resides in the same place my grandparents immigrated from. However, it was fascinating to hear about her way of life and her perspective on things I thought I knew well, making me realize there were so many places I had yet to see.

When the cold came around again, this time it was different. She began to love the cold—even embraced it. It was because she was surrounded by people who filled her days with warmth.

My friend traveled around, noticing the beauty in the landscapes and people—something I think I take for granted because I am accustomed to it every day. However, one day I stopped to look at the trees in the fall, and I understood why she marveled at them. The colors were so hopeful and represented change. Change is not something to fear—a lesson taught by the trees.

Friends, however, are not like trees. They are not here for just a season but for a lifetime.