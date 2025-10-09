Top Reads of Summer 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every summer, I tend to set a goal of a specific number of books that I want to read before the semester starts. Every summer, I fall short and end up in a debilitating reading slump; however, this year, I was able to fulfil my goal! I read 10 books before my busy Fall semester began. I read books ranging from romances, young adult, literary fiction, and even psychological thriller, and I had a few favourites.

1. One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune

Set in Barry’s Bay, Ontario, One Golden Summer takes readers to what is commonly known as Ontario’s Cottage Country, where one can find crystal clear lakes, cozy shops, and the nostalgic small-town charm. While spending a month in Barry’s Bay with her grandmother, Alice, a photographer, finds herself in the same place that sparked her love for photography when she was seventeen, and it all started with a picture of a boy she took from afar. Now in her thirties, Alice returns to Barry’s Bay in hopes of reigniting her love for photography, and in a turn of events, ends up finding the same boy she once took a picture of.

Alice and Charlie’s banter, the familial themes, the cozy and nostalgic setting of the lake, make for a perfect beach read. I have read many romances over the last few years (almost an embarrassing number), but One Golden Summer is truly one of the better romance novels that have come out in recent years. It was refreshing and fast-paced, and is soon to be on screens with Amazon Prime!

(Note: this is technically a sequel to Every Summer After, but can be read as a stand-alone)

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

I will admit, when I first started reading this, I thought it was going to end up on my “did-not-finish” list; but, as I kept reading, I fell more and more in love with the story and the characters. Set in the early 1980’s, Joan is part of a NASA space shuttle program where she is one of the first female scientists, along with other women of different backgrounds. Joan is determined to be a part of the group where she will be one of the first women in space, and the novel takes us through her journey of passion, family (both found and biological), and what it means to be queer in the ‘80’s.

The dual timeline and fast paced nature of this book made for a perfect emotional and quick read this summer.

3. Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Written by one of the most renowned writers in the literary world, Dream Count is a lit-fic that shows the lives of four Nigerian women whose stories intertwined during COVID-19. Four very different lives, all united by their hopes, dreams, love, and community. This was the kind of slow read that highlights the mundaneness of everyday life, and allows readers to really think about the different lessons that each woman brought to readers.

Happy Reading!