Things I wish I knew during my Freshman Year

This month, I am entering my final semester at York University. Through this educational experience, I’ve gained many skills and learned much about myself. Despite my achievements over the years, I have regrets. To help other students, I will list the advice I consider most important for first-year students.

Don’t Skip Your Tutorials

One big mistake I made during my first and second years was skipping my tutorials. Although the 10% or 15% they count towards may seem small, they can make the difference between a C and a B. Skipping is something of an addiction. Once you start, it’s hard to stop. If you’re a first-year student, I’d suggest not falling into this habit. You may end up with a grade you’ll regret in the future.

Ask For Help When You Need It

This point connects to my first piece of advice. A primary reason I wound up skipping tutorials during my first year was because I was struggling in the course in question. As someone somehow independent, I was embarrassed and avoided contacting professors and TAs for help. During my later years of schooling, I became better at asking for support, which showed in my academic performance. University is a space to learn. It’s better to ask for help early than struggle through a semester or two.

Get Involved On Campus

Before university, I wasn’t very committed to extracurricular activities. In a similar suit, I spent my first and second years completely uninvolved with York’s community. However, it wasn’t the same as high school, and I felt lonely and isolated. During my third year, I decided to try out some clubs. This turned out to be a great decision. Not only was I able to meet new people, but I also gained experience that I can list on my resume. During a time when obtaining an internship or entry-level job is increasingly competitive, extracurricular involvement is a vital way to gain skills that will translate well into the workplace.

Utilize the Career Centre

A piece of advice I constantly see given to university students is to gain professional experience. I took this advice during my freshman year, applying to as many internships as possible, but I saw no success. I later discovered this was because I was going about job applications all wrong. My resume formats were wrong, my cover letters were sloppy, and my interviewing skills were poor. This was something that I did not discover until my third year at York when I began attending workshops that the centre organized. After applying their advice to my applications, I received more job offers and other opportunities. Before applying for jobs and internships, it’s essential to know the best application strategies. The career centre provides this knowledge for free.

Despite my numerous regrets, I am proud of how far I’ve come as a university student. If you’re reading this as a first-year student, I hope you can apply this advice to your time at York University. There’ll be much more you will learn during your time here.