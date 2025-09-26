The Trials and Tribulations of Your 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in your twenties is odd. Why is there no warning? A “Caution: Rough Waters Ahead” sign might do well. (Maybe even a waiver outlining all the risks and rewards.)

As a kid, I was so excited to be a grown-up, and now that I’m en route to adulthood, it’s not what I imagined it to be… Your twenties are such a formative period–there’s so much change and even more growth. While it’s not quite bad, it’s not easy either… Honestly, it’s just weird.

Part of the weirdness is that after years and years of being in school, of the rigid, conformative expectations that are thrown upon you, you’re left to your own devices. After years of being told what to do and how to act, it’s all up to you now. There’s endless freedom with what you can do, but there’s also all these adult responsibilities thrust into your life. It becomes a balance–or, better yet, a juggling act.

Another major part of your twenties: everyone is at a completely different place. There’s weddings, there’s births. Some travel the world or move to another continent, others never leave their hometown. Some go to school for ten consecutive years, while others stop after high school. There’s no recipe for success. There’s no right or wrong way to maneuver your twenties. It’s every person for themselves…

It’s certainly scary.

Though it’s also exciting.

The possibilities are endless–which is incredible–but the leaps to these possibilities are daunting.

While some may find success early on, others may have a longer journey (but ultimately reach the same destination). With this in mind, it’s hard not to fall into the damaging mindset of comparison. It’s a tough truth to accept that we all have different plans and varying timelines… It requires so much patience and truthfully, quite a bit of faith that things have a divine way of working out.

Older adults will always say that your twenties are “some of the best years”. While it has its fair share of challenges, there’s so much that’s good about being twenty-something.

One thing that I find quite remarkable is the whole “finding yourself” part. While it’s seemingly cliche (and nothing like those coming-of-age montages), it’s a rewarding journey–digging deep to discover what ignites your passion. Finding hobbies that awaken the kid within you. Curating a circle of people that you can grow old with. Trying new things, seeing new places.

Figuring out what parts of you will remain and forge ahead–and what parts of you will be left in the past, nothing but a passing memory.

There’s no doubt that finding yourself will involve challenges (and probably a few mistakes)–maybe even a little hurt too–but it’s all just growing pains. It’s all there as a stepping stone to help you become this elevated version of yourself.

One piece of advice I will pass along: cut out the noise, live a life that you want to live. You were not put on this planet to live out another’s dreams. You were not put here to fulfill another’s expectations for you.

Do you want that office job because you want it or because it makes the most sense? Do you want a Master’s, or is the world telling you that you’ll fail without it? Do you genuinely want to do all these extraordinary things like sky diving and travelling the world, or do you fear that being ordinary is a waste of your youth?

Live for yourself. If an office job is your calling, give it your all. If you want your Master’s and then your Doctorate, go for it. If skydiving brings you joy, take the leap. If travelling is your passion, well, you better get going then–you have the world to see…

Yes, it’s easier said than done. What if I told you that it’s something I struggle to make sense of? What if I told you that I’m just as confused as the rest?

With my transition into the 22nd year of my life (and my final year in University), I’ve been very reflective of where I am and where I’m going. In all truth, I have no idea, and you know what, it’s exhilarating.

Maybe I can continue to live a life that’s true to me.

Maybe I’ll find my purpose along the way.

To my readers: don’t settle for a life you do not deserve. Time feels infinite at this age with your whole future ahead of you–though time passes in the blink of an eye. Live a life that you love, and nothing less.