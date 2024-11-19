The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On August 19th, 2024, it was announced that The Acolyte, a Disney+ series in the Star Wars universe, would not be renewed for a second season. While fans of the show expressed their disappointment, other members of the Star Wars community believed it was deserved. This has sparked wide debates, with some attributing the cancellation to low viewership and audience ratings, while lead actress Amandla Stenberg cites the backlash the show received from bigoted segments of the fanbase as a contributing factor.

Released on June 4th 2024, The Acolyte follows the story of Osha (Amandla Stenberg)–a former padawan who reconnects with her former Jedi Master to investigate a heinous crime. As she uncovers the truth, she faces harsh realities that change her life forever.

Critics generally viewed The Acolyte positively, with a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the audience response was less favorable, receiving only an 18% approval rating. Viewers voiced their dissatisfaction, attributing it to aspects of the story, pacing and character development. Consequently, the series’ viewership reportedly declined throughout the season, which may have influenced Disney’s decision to discontinue it after a single season​.

Stenberg, however, contends that fan hostility played a significant role in the show’s early end. She has been open about the “hyper-conservative bigotry” she encountered, noting that the show faced backlash before it aired. Many fans responded negatively to the casting choices, which prominently featured women and people of color in lead roles. She emphasized the toll of facing prejudiced attacks and suggested that this climate had a factor in the show’s demise​.

The divide over The Acolyte’s cancellation reflects a broader conversation. While lower viewership and unfavorable audience ratings are likely factors, we must also consider the backlash Stenberg sheds light on. Further action from studios, such as fostering more inclusive fan communities and addressing discriminatory attitudes directly, could create a more supportive environment for all actors.