Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

Last week, my family and I found a leak in our basement. The constant drips were captured in a seemingly empty, perfectly placed storage container. Thanks to the miraculous container being placed so conveniently, we were able to avoid flooding (and nasty water damage). Upon further inspection of the container, we noticed that it was not at all empty but instead filled with almost all of our favourite photographs from the past 25 years. My parents’ dating photos: swamped. The cassettes from when I was born sunk. Random childhood photos: mould-infested. There was no salvaging any of those photos. 

All of these memories–reduced to a foul-smelling heap of mush. As we tossed all of them into a nondescript garbage bag, our hearts broke a little. We dragged the bag outside and left it on the side of the street with the other trash for pickup. It was as if that bag did not contain decades of beautiful memories. Despite the unfortunate circumstances (and my horribly dramatic recollection of the experience), it was reflective and thought-provoking.

woman looking at the trees in front of the sun
Photo by Leon Biss from Unsplash

The greatest wisdom that I gained from the unfortunate experience is that we only truly have the present moment. Without photographs to capture moments, memories are all that we have, and even then, our memories will fail us. Our minds cannot possibly remember the infinite amount of past experiences in our lifetimes. Even if one could somehow remember everything, there’s no way to perfectly replicate those experiences in the mind’s eye. There will always be something missing.

Footprints in sand
Photo by Khadeeja Yasser from Unsplash

In the era of blue screens and chronic neck pain, do your best to live in the moment and look up for once! Take photos, but also revel in the moment. Take everything to the best of your abilities–commit it all to memory as best as possible. Take in the smells and the feelings that come up from being exactly where you are. Take in the sounds and the sights. Photograph the moment and then experience it.

Isabella (Bella) Dezilva is a part-time writer at the Her Campus at the York University chapter. Bella is interested in a wide range of topics, ranging from Wellness, to Fashion, as well as Life and Love. Aside from Her Campus, Bella is a full-time student at York University and is on-track to graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in the upcoming years. She has a variety of work experience, though nothing related to writing at the moment. Her most interesting work experience was acting as a TikTok influencer for a period of time. Her account (@booktokoclock) was trending on BookTok – a sector of TikTok which specializes in books and book recommendations. This connected her to well-known authors, such as Kendall Ryan, and well-established companies such as Penguin Teen and Book Of The Month. In Bella’s free time, she can be found curled up on the couch with a book in-hand. Her favourite genre is, and will always be, that of Romance. It’s a necessity to any books she reads. If she isn’t found with her nose in a book, Bella can be found doing one of many things: exercising, journaling, listening to music or podcasts, hanging out with her loved ones or trying new things.