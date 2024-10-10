Media & Mental Health: How The Boys is Changing the Conversation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Generally speaking, the superhero genre is not known for its sensitive handling of mental health. It is common to see a hero’s fight take place against the backdrop of a mental institution, and villainous behaviour is often explained under the pretense of a mental condition. Never did I expect to see a universe where not even the strongest woman in the world is safe from the clutches of depression and addiction, or where heroes read self-help books about OCD; not until I watched Amazon Prime’s The Boys, that is.

While almost all characters struggle with mental health to some degree in this universe, there are two characters whose battles I would like to focus on: Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso).

Queen Maeve is first introduced to audiences as Starlight’s bitter and disillusioned former idol. Once a true hero, the Wonder Woman parody became jaded by the corruption around her as time passed, turning to alcohol and drugs to forget the atrocities she witnessed and complied with as Homelander’s #2.

The Boys does not shy away from the reality of Maeve’s condition. Her depression does not just manifest itself as sadness; she can be downright mean. At the end of the second season, Starlight goes to Maeve’s apartment, hoping to recruit her, only to find her former hero in the middle of a bender. Maeve rejects Starlight’s pleas for help, simply telling her, “I’m tired.” before explaining that she does not believe things will ever get better. When Starlight does not relent, Maeve yells and curses at her until she leaves.

This scene is one of my favourites from season two because of how Maeve is portrayed. She doesn’t want to hurt Starlight; she just can’t bear to listen to another person telling her to keep fighting after over a decade of loss. Her outburst is a symptom of her suffering, not an indication of her true nature. The regret on Maeve’s face as Starlight leaves is apparent; she is simply too tired to do anything about it now.

While Maeve’s aggression is treated sympathetically under the lens of mental illness, it is not excused. Starlight calls her out for her “casual cruelty” early on in the show. Elena, Maeve’s girlfriend, similarly points out Maeve’s tendency to disregard others while attempting to protect herself.

Being forced to take accountability by those she loves catalyses Maeve’s development throughout the show. She defends Starlight, stands up to Homelander, and ultimately sacrifices her powers, saving hundreds of lives from Soldier Boy. In her last scene, Maeve tells Starlight, “You saved me.” in reference to Starlight showing Maeve there is good in the world. Maeve’s story ends on a high note, with her being sober and leaving the super-powered life behind to live peacefully with Elena. Her story shows us that we cannot hate ourselves into getting better, deserve love, and are capable of redemption.

Mother’s Milk (also known as M.M.) is on the other side of the battlefield. Unlike Maeve, M.M. does not have superpowers, but he is a hero. M.M. is a member of the titular vigilante group, The Boys, working to take down the corrupt superheroes and the company that runs them. M.M. is motivated by the desire to avenge the incident that killed his family and caused his obsessive-compulsive disorder by opposing all supes, particularly Soldier Boy.

When I initially heard that The Boys has a character with OCD, I was apprehensive. OCD is a severe anxiety disorder that is all too often confused with a desire to be neat and orderly, and I worried that M.M. would be reduced to these traits… until I witnessed his character’s depiction. M.M. is neat, yes, but his OCD goes far beyond that. He obsesses over the idea of Soldier Boy returning to finish the job and can only temporarily comfort himself by compulsively checking the stove, which creates an unending cycle.

The scene where he explains his debilitating condition to Annie is groundbreaking. He shows us that OCD is far more than a personality quirk; it is a chronic disability. More importantly, it is nothing to be ashamed of.

M.M. can be seen reading self-help books, speaking openly about his condition, and occasionally performing compulsions. It is refreshing to see a portrayal of mental illness that does not dominate the character but is not forgotten either. M.M. is a father, a friend, and a hero who just happens to have OCD. He shows us that our struggles do not define us, but we shouldn’t be ashamed of them, either. Sometimes, heroes have to save themselves before they can help others.

From the nature of power to mental health, The Boys tears apart superhero conventions for the better. While on opposite sides for most of the show, Queen Maeve and Mother’s Milk demonstrate that no one is too strong to struggle with mental health. We are all human, and sometimes, heroes need saving, too.