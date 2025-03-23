In Full Bloom: A Cherry Perspective in Toronto 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at York U chapter.

Hey, Torontonians! Spring is just around the corner, and with this wonderful sunshine we’ve been enjoying lately, it’s clear that change is in the air. Spring is a time of blossoming renewal, where we step out of our winter attire and embrace the season’s fresh start.

Lately, Instagram has been flooded with activities to enjoy in the springtime as people begin to relish the warmer weather. When I think of spring, cherry blossoms immediately come to mind. Like cherries, they bring sweetness and signal the beginning of change and growth.

Of course, we all know what spring brings: cherry blossoms. Cherry blossom trees are a familiar sight in High Park, where crowds gather to take pictures and soak in the beauty. I’ll be heading there around late April to early May, depending on when peak bloom happens this year. However, to avoid the larger crowds, I’ll also explore other spots with cherry blossoms, like outside the Roberts Library.

Cherry blossoms symbolize friendship, change, and beauty—and most importantly, they are a sign of spring. For many in the Asian community, the tradition of cherry blossom viewing, or hanami, is sacred. Families and friends gather under the blooming trees to celebrate the fleeting beauty of the blossoms, sharing food, stories, and moments of joy. This tradition resonates deeply with me—it represents optimism, luck, and a fresh start, a kind of “redo” that spring so beautifully offers us.

Speaking of cherries, there’s a cool neighborhood hangout I adore, one that brings comfort, style, and a retro vibe all in one. You definitely have to check out Cherry’s High Dive. The pizzas there are absolutely to die for, with the perfect combination of flavor and just the right amount of grease. I’ve had the pepperoni pizza and, more recently, their four-cheese pizza, and both were incredible. Paired with a Sprite and mozzarella sticks, the vibe was perfect. The thin-crust pizza really brought this 70s-inspired restaurant to life.

In the back, there’s an adorable photo booth where you can take Polaroid pictures with friends. It has that cozy, retro feel, and there’s something special about making memories through photography. Who doesn’t love a good Polaroid?

The leather booths are surrounded by a giant pool table, and I had the chance to practice my pool skills—reminding me of playing with my family using our miniature pool table in the basement. It was a moment of nostalgia, a reminder that even as we grow and move forward, some things stay comfortingly familiar.

Spring, to me, is about embracing these small joys—blossoms in full bloom, good food, laughter with friends, and places that make you feel at home. Cherries represent more than just spring. They represent family, friends, and a closeness that’s hard to replicate. Cherries are a symbol of sweetness and harmony, and that’s what I want to embody this spring—before I graduate and step into my next chapter, one cherry blossom at a time.