“If You Can Hold A Fork…”: Challenging Harmful Generalizations About York University

“If you can hold a fork…you can go to York.”

Canadians commonly use this phrase to describe York University. At its core, it critiques the school for a lack of prestige and academic rigor within its departments. There is an implication that the education this institution provides is surface-level and that the student body is unintelligent. Although this short statement appears harmless, it is highly problematic.

Noticeable to York students, the claim makes a massively inaccurate generalization. This is evident through York’s prestigious Law and Business schools (Schulich and Osgoode). The publications The Economist, Financial Times and TopMBA all list Schulich as Canada’s top business school. Additionally, their joint program with Osgoode Law is a top 10 business law program in North America (Schulich) (YorkU). In Undergraduate studies, the well-known Psychology program is #4 in Canada (YorkU). Additionally, various subjects within the Humanities and Arts such as English, History, Performing Arts and Linguistics rank within the 2023 national top 10’s (YorkU). These results reflect York’s unique facilities, faculties and students. If potential applicants focus on negative ideas about York, rather than the benefits of specific programs, they could miss out on educational opportunities that have the potential to enhance their educational and professional careers.

More abstractly, a dangerous implication about education is woven into the phrase. When acceptance rates are higher, high school averages and other admission requirements are less rigid, and post-secondary education becomes more accessible. Maintaining high grades, volunteer involvement and participating in extracurriculars are impressive achievements. However, they are not always accessible for students from less privileged groups and socioeconomic backgrounds. These young students may prioritize work or taking care of family members. Also, many neurodivergent children who learn in alternative ways can struggle to maintain this standard. By providing programs that do not require perfection in these areas, schools like York increase the accessibility of post-secondary education and give these people a chance to shape their futures. Further education is something all people deserve, even those who didn’t maintain a 4.0 in their younger years. To look down on institutions, for this reason, maintains an assumption that only the working to middle-class people who deserve an education are the academically extraordinary, who become this way due to having the time, resources and ability to focus solely on their schooling. This does not enable them to thrive in post-secondary studies with the new resources these institutions offer them.

The saying “If you can hold a fork, you can go to York” is increasingly troublesome. It is not only a false generalization that overshadows the many achievements and notable faculties the institution offers, but it also subtly looks down upon inclusivity within education that helps close gaps, implying that only certain people are deserving and competent within post-secondary spaces. The York community and others must work to enter this statement rather than let it continue to fester.