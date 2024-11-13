Feeling 22? More like 22 Lessons That Changed My Overall Feelings

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Taylor Swift year felt like my debut –moments of red and fearless choices that mold who I am today. As the long days and midnights pulled away at my reputation, here I am in an attempt to start anew with my version of being 23.

This year brought many shifts, changes and humbling moments that I was confronted with face-to-face, rendering stuff so visible that I couldn’t even hide from or ignore.

Here are some things I want to share:

1. Adele famously sang how, “sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret”, honoring when to forgive openly and when it’s best done behind closed doors. This may be the recipe for balance.

2. You may have had your fair-share of moments pushing people, and slowly realizing that not all people function like a gravitational pull. Some, you may have noticed, drift further away.

3. The illusion of independence can be hurtful without realization; asking for help is not a sign of any weakness.

4. Although it may feel like it at times, receiving help (from genuine people – I might add) is not supposed to be demoralizing.

5. Spending more time outdoors is cheaper than therapy.

6. Scrolling away on social media may be wasting your day away – get off the phone to notice.

7. The way in which we define our style of actions can be transformative. Not engaging with people who do not add value to your life is a profound strength.

8. Instead of wondering whatever happened to saying hello, perhaps in the dating world it’s time to say goodbye instead.

9. Cry until your heart’s content.

10. Telling people less not only leaves people guessing, but it may also protect your peace.

11. You may feel disconnected from your passions and that’s alright because detours are still journeys.

12. To find happiness within is ongoing work that cannot be solely based on the external world. What makes you full of wonder should be ignited from the soul, before the twinkling lights of the city does.

13. Time can easily be the enemy, so make peace with it. Often, time is associated with its dissolvement or limitations, but how can it be spoken about with gratitude instead?

14. Make amends with your approach to school because it may be your last year! The next “school” year won’t be a thing for you, and you may resent your memories.

15. The phrase, “work smarter not harder”, can truly be a sigh of relief.

16. The only way to make it out is through.

17. To know your body is to know its reactions to people. It pushes through the fogginess of what can be your mind.

18. Speaking on my behalf, while my new program is certainly eye-opening, I have finally determined that my eyes are more important than my marks. Valuing my health over academic achievement has led me to taking more breaks to give my eyes a rest.

Most importantly in true Taylor fashion…

19. After a year filled with flashes of red and fearless moments, I’m ready to embrace this next era with gratitude.

20. Instead of counting midnights, cherish the moments of recharging, rest and reset.

21. This journey has taught me that I am the author of my own version of the story.

22. The candles of the previous era have been blown out.

What are my birthday wishes you ask? Love and peace, for evermore.