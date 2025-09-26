Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Alberto Bobbera on Unsplash
York U | Culture

English Old Money Fashion: The Poncho Renaissance

Kailyn Hanlon Jackson Student Contributor, York University
Audrey Hepburn. Grace Kelly. The Duchess of Devonshire. These paragons of taste epitomised a style ethos rooted not in fleeting novelty but in cultivated heritage. Today, their sartorial legacy finds renewed expression in a surprising revival: the poncho. Once a quiet staple in the old-money wardrobe, the poncho has been reimagined as the emblematic statement of the season, gracing runways and soirées with an aura of aristocratic restraint and languid elegance.

breakfast at tiffanys back
Paramount Pictures

The return of the poncho is no mere accident of cyclical fashion. It reflects a wider renaissance of English old-money style: understated silhouettes, muted palettes, and fabrics that whisper rather than shout. In an age of excess, the discreet drape of suede or cashmere offers a refreshing antidote, conjuring images of country manors, windswept estates, and fireside conversations in paneled drawing rooms.

Among the most notable players leading this revival is Elegant Ladies by Kailyn, whose forthcoming line, Edelora, has already captured the attention of fashion’s inner sanctum. Their debut creation, a sculpted suede poncho, embodies the very essence of English refinement: timeless, versatile, and imbued with a sense of quiet luxury. To don such a piece is not to follow a trend, but to assert lineage, to proclaim allegiance to a tradition where clothing is not ostentation but inheritance.

annie spratt ikFIeO6cd7Y unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Courtesy of Annie Spratt via Unsplash

Naturally, questions abound. How does the poncho, a garment with indigenous South American roots, align so seamlessly with English old-money codes? The answer lies in its adaptability. Just as the British aristocracy once appropriated the trench coat from military garb and the loafer from Italian cobblers, the poncho has been sublimated into the English lexicon of dress: worn with equestrian boots on a countryside morning, or paired with pearls and tailored trousers in Mayfair.

What makes the Edelora poncho particularly compelling is its tactile sophistication. Suede, supple, decadent, and undeniably tactile, lends gravitas to the silhouette, transforming the garment into something beyond mere outerwear. It is a symbol of endurance, an heirloom for the modern age, ready to pass from mother to daughter in much the same way as vintage Hermès scarves or Burberry trench coats.

sweaters on clothing rack, sheaf of wheat next to it
Photo by Alyssa Strohmann from Unsplash

One thing is certain: this season, words such as “statement” and “essential” are no longer reserved for the latest It-bag. The poncho has usurped its rightful throne, restoring to English fashion what it has always known best, elegance without clamour, opulence without vulgarity.

So, the next time you pass through the doors of a stately home or simply stride down Bond Street, take note. Beneath the cashmere wraps and tailored coats, a new icon of refinement has emerged. And if you wish to remain in step with the aristocratic present, you may very well need a poncho, preferably suede, preferably Edelora.

