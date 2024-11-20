Catching up with the Pogues: A Recap of Outer Banks Season 3 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the year- Outer Banks Season 4 has just recently dropped, and I couldn’t be more excited! It’s time to catch up with the Pogues and take a deep dive into the mysteries, thrill, and dangers of their treasure hunt. Before we jump into the new season, which premiered its first five episodes on October 10 and will be released on November 8, let’s take a look at some of the moments from Season 3 that brought our favourite group to where they are now. From shocking reunions to the addition of new characters on the journey for gold, Season 3 was everything. However, fans (including myself) may not remember everything. So, here’s a quick recap to get you on track and ready for Season 4!

The Pogues started off Season 3 stranded on an Island which they named “Poguelandia.” This occurred after their escape from Ward’s boat during an attempt to take back the cross in Season 2. Their time in Poguelandia seemingly comes to an end when a pilot comes to rescue them. The Pogues are excited to finally escape but are taken aback when they realise that the Pilot is actually not there to rescue them and instead works for another treasure hunter on the search for El-Dorado named Carlos Singh. The plane comes to a crash as the Pogues try to escape, and they land in Barbados. Kie is separated from the Pogues and taken by Carlos, where she meets Rafe. Carlos wants help from both Rafe and Kie to find El-Dorado. Rafe and Kie are not on board with Carlos’ plan and eventually escape. Kie reunites with the Pogues and heads back to the Outer Banks while Rafe goes on his own quest.

John B and Big John Reunite; The Strain on the Pogues Friendship

While the Pogues decide to head back to the Outer Banks, John B stays back in Barbados because he recognized the tunes of a bell that his father used to play for him as a child. In season 2, Big John is presumed dead, but in Season 3 we see that this changes. The sound of the bells leads John B to a church where he emotionally reunites with his now-alive father (Big John). They quickly leave the island after Singh attempts to capture John B and his father again and then head back to the Outer Banks.

On the Outer Banks, we see this strain on John B’s relationship with the Pogues after his reunion with his father. His father does not trust all the Pogues regarding the search for El-Dorado, especially Sarah Cameron. This distrust separates John B from the Pogues and creates tension.

Drama Occurs at the OBX; Love Triangles, Tension

While the Pogues return to Outer Banks in one piece, they soon find themselves caught up in new issues and drama, along with the tension between John B. and his father. First, JJ discovers that his home has been taken by the bank, and slowly becomes closer to Kie romantically who helps him during his difficult time. Next, Pope also discovers that Rafe has melted down the cross that he closely associates with his family, while Sarah has no home to return to as a result of her brother Rafe; she comes to terms with the idea of no longer having a family and seeks comfort from the Pogues. While all this tension occurs, Pope and Cleo discover how to reach El-Dorado, and John B and his father continue their search for El-Dorado.

Sarah’s Betrayal: The Kiss with Topper

As John B continues to push his friends away due to his father, Sarah begins to grow closer to Topper, and the ex-lovers share a romantic kiss. She eventually confesses this to John B as she feels guilty, and this results in John B physically confronting Topper.

Leaving the Outer Banks and The Final Race to El-Dorado

While all the drama occurs, John B still needs all the help he can get from his friends. He seeks their help to rescue his father from Singh. Singh captured his father because he needed help finding El-Dorado. At the same time, Ward also seeks help from the Pogues because after his son attempted to kill him, and as a result a local recognized him in public even though he was presumed dead. With the authorities on the lookout for Ward and John B desperate to save his father, the group sets out for South America on a plane.

When they arrive in South America, John B and the Pogues rescue Big John from Singh and head out to search for El-Dorado. As they near El-Dorado, Ward betrays them by alerting Singh of their whereabouts. This leads to a confrontation and shootout where Big John gets shot by one of Singh’s men. He survives but is left with an untreated gunshot wound. Despite this setback, John B and Sarah reach El-Dorado and find the treasure. Singh once again finds them but Big John uses dynamite to kill him and they successfully get the treasure. When getting ready to leave the cave, one of Singh’s henchmen returns and attempts to shoot Sarah. Ward protects his daughter and sacrifices his life. Big John also loses his life due to his gunshot wound, and the Pogues head back to the Outer Banks without Big John and Ward.

Eighteen months later, the Pogues are awarded as local heroes for discovering treasure and solving the mystery of El-Dorado. It doesn’t stop there as the season ends with a stranger approaching them and inviting them to hunt down BlackBeard’s treasure.

With the first half of Season 4 already out, fans are already speculating how it will conclude. The wait isn’t long though, and fans will soon find out what lies ahead for the Pogues!