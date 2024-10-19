5 Spooky Songs To Add To Your Halloween Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to set the perfect eerie vibe this Halloween?

Whether you’re hosting a party or spending the night solo, the right music makes all the difference. From old to new, we’ve handpicked 5 Halloween songs that are playlist must-haves. We’ve included brief lyrical analyses that explore the meanings and origins behind these songs for a deeper understanding.

Get ready to turn up the volume and embrace the spooky season!

1. Dracula’s Wedding – OutKast (ft Kelis)

Brought to you by the dynamic duo behind “Hey Ya” alongside the pop legend who sings “Milkshake”, “Dracula’s Wedding (ft.Kelis)” contains the dialogues of Dracula (Andre 3000), and his Vampire Queen (Kelis) during their wedding.

In this narrative, Dracula expresses reluctance as he states: “You’re all I’ve ever wanted, but I’m terrified of you/ See, my castle may be haunted but I’m terrified of you” (Genius), and “I wait my whole life to bite the right right one/ Then you come along and that freaks me out” (Genius). It seems that after decades, he has finally found the perfect woman to spend eternity with. However, since the moment is so sudden, the prospect of trusting her with his heart is a frightening one. The future Vampire Queen is much more confident as she sings, “Give me the chance to dance romance/Don’t run I’m not the sun” (Genius).

Besides references to Dracula and Vampires–the monstrous figures often associated with Halloween, this song shows that for some, love is scarier than any monster.

2. The Boogie Man – The Jackson 5

Nearly a decade before releasing the smash hit “Thriller,” The King of Pop-Micheal Jackson took part in another song fitting for the spooky season. “The Boogie Man” by The Jackson 5 – a band consisting of brothers Micheal, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie, Marlon, and Randy Jackson, is a cautionary tale where the protagonist warns his lover of a “Boogie man.”

The narrator begins the song by explaining that as a child, his mother warned him to be good or else the boogie man would “get [him].” (Genius). This aligns with the urban legend of the “Bogeyman” as a figure who scares children into good behavior. For the remainder of the song, the protagonist urges his lover not to “break [his] heart in two” or be a “bad girl” or else the Boogie man “get [her]” as well (Genius).

Although this song focuses on romance more than the mythical figure of its namesake, the ever-looming presence of a “Boogie Man,” – a symbol of retribution that punishes people for their bad deeds, is enough to put shivers down one’s spine.

3. Frankenstein – Rina Sawayama

Global pop star Rina Sawayama, best known for her viral tracks “XS” and “Comme Des Garcons (Like The Boys)” is another name that should be on every Halloween Playlist. Her song “Frankenstein” from the 2022 album “Hold The Girl” portrays a narrator who in depths of self-pity, yearns for someone to love and “fix her right.”

With clear references to the monster from Mary Shelly’s novel of the same name, “Frankenstein” describes the psyche of a woman struggling with debilitating self-esteem issues. She begins with the lines, “Put me together, thread and needle” (Genius), which directly relates to the way that The Creature in Frankenstein was created – through the combination of various body parts. Additionally, the lines “Love me forever, fix me right/I can be your Frankenstein, Frankenstein” and “I don’t wanna be a monster anymore” (Genius) directly parallels Shelly’s story, where Victor Frankenstein’s creation becomes hyper-aware of his looks and highly desires love and companionship (Sparknotes).

The haunting themes of transformation, turmoil, and yearning to escape one’s identity make “Frankenstein” a perfect Halloween playlist addition.

4. To The End – My Chemical Romance

Killjoys….make some noise! Featured on My Chemical Romance’s Album, “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” alongside popular tracks “Helena” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise), “To The End” is based on the short story “A Rose For Emily” by William Faulkner – a pioneer of the southern gothic genre. Set in the Antebellum era, “A Rose For Emily” is a chilling tale where a town’s curiosity about the stench of a young woman’s home leads to a sinister discovery.

The opening lines “He calls the mansion not a house but a tomb/He’s always chokin’ from the stench of the fume/The weddin’ party all collapsed in the room/So send my resignation to the bride and the groom” (Genius) is a direct reference to the short story since it ends with the townspeople finding Emily, and her lover-Homer dead in her home. The stench, it turns out, is the decaying body of her former lover alongside her own. The story implies that she uses cyanide to kill her lover once she discovers that he has no intent of marrying her, and ends her life decades later, spending her final moments next to man (Sparknotes).

This image of obsessive love is a haunting portrayal of the lengths people go to when their devotion abruptly turns to hate. The chilling descriptions within these lyrics make it an ideal Halloween song.

5. My Girlfriend Is a Witch – October Country

As one of October County’s top tracks, “My Girlfriend Is a Witch” has become quite the Halloween classic. Released in 1968 in the album “October Country,” this groovy song describes a protagonist’s growing suspicions of his girlfriend. As the title suggests, the song’s narrator shares eerie observations that convince him his girlfriend is a witch.

The introductory lyrics “Riding high/Leaving trails of smoke across the sky/on a broom” are, of course, the stereotypical descriptions of witches that are evident in most urban legends. Following these lines the protagonist expresses fear towards her and proclaims, “My I know my girlfriend is a witch”. The song also describes “spells” and telekinesis as indications of this woman’s powers. Surprisingly, when the protagonist’s girlfriend enters the room, the narrator states “But tonight/I became a Warlock just for spite” (Genius). These concluding lines indicate that the narrator gives into her magical nature, and mirrors it. It seems that he does this out of “spite” to assert some control of their relationship,

This song’s description of the supernatural alongside playful instrumentals makes it an ideal Halloween playlist, perfectly capturing the spirit of the season.

These five songs not only enhance the spooky atmosphere of Halloween, but they also invite listeners to explore a variety of engaging narratives. Add these songs to your playlists now to enjoy them this Halloween, and all year around.

Sources: Genius, Sparknotes