5 Iconic Must-Watch Movies to Kick Off Black History Month!

With Black History month just around the corner, what better way to prepare than to have a list of some of the most iconic films to watch throughout the month! When reflecting on the importance of February, this month is not just dedicated to history but is also about celebrating the arts, culture, and entertainment of the Black community. Evidently, movies have been the most powerful medium to depict this culture of arts and entertainment successfully. Movies and films showcase Black power, Black action, and more through images and messages in a cinematic form that essentially encapsulates the essence of being Black. From old classics to more recent Black action movies, these movies offer something for everyone on the power and richness of Black storytelling.

So as February approaches, grab your friends and enjoy this list of the 5 most iconic movies centered around Black culture, history, and excellence!

Every day I wish I could go back to the time when Black Panther was first released. The most iconic movie ever depicts not just an MCU superhero story but the power and beauty of African culture. When I watched the movie for the first time, I was in awe and absolute shock. The visuals within the movie and the successful portrayal of vibrant landscapes, detailed costumes, and rich traditions were beautiful. To top it off, the movie also had the best soundtrack songs with music from artists like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and The Weeknd.

The movie’s themes also center around the importance of unity, legacy, and empowerment, through the journey of King T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman)– the new King of Wakanda. After the death of his father, T’Challa returns to his homeland to take the throne and his rightful spot as King. However, he is challenged throughout the movie by his cousin Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger not only attempts to take the spot as King but also wants to use Wakanda’s resources to help Black people around the world. It is ultimately up to T’Challa to protect Wakanda, his home from the world and his cousin. If you’re looking for a film with action and a visual depiction of African culture, then this movie is for you!

A shift in terms of movie genres in comparison to Black Panther, Hidden Figures is focused on a more realistic story in terms of Black history and excellence. The film, based on a true story, follows the lives of three intelligent Black African American women- Katherine Johnson (played by Taraj P.Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (played by Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (played by Janalle Monáe). These three women made contributions to the US Space program and the launch of an astronaut into orbit. Despite their amazing contribution towards this historic achievement, the women go through both racial and gender discrimination throughout the film which was a prominent occurrence and unfortunate reality for a lot of Black women during the 1960’s. Despite the racial discrimination that they face, such as not being able to use the same bathrooms as their co-workers due to coloured bathrooms, and being mistreated, the women stay persistent and dedicated to their passion and jobs with NASA. Their perseverance eventually leads to recognition towards the end of the movie. I highly recommend this movie to anyone interested in learning how persistence and passion can break barriers and change history. It’s also an inspiring move that highlights Black excellence in the field of STEM.

An original and another iconic movie- Love & Basketball has a focus on romance and the beauty in Black love. If you enjoy watching romance movies, then this film is for you! As someone who loves rom-coms and genres of romance, this movie will always be a go-to for me. The movie centers around two very close friends Monica (played by Saana Lathan) and Quincy (played by Omar Epps). They both share a love for basketball. As they grow older, both their love for basketball and each other strengthen. But they each deal with their own challenges. Monica finds a way to balance her passion for basketball, which is mainly male-dominated, while also fixing her relationship with Quincy. Meanwhile, Quincy balances his love for basketball while also trying to meet his father’s expectations. The movie takes us on this journey of the two lovers and their ability to follow each other’s dreams through support.

The beautiful blend of basketball, love, and drama is what makes this film iconic. It’s a film that celebrates Black Culture and highlights the importance of Black love when it comes to supporting each other along the way.

While this film doesn’t necessarily center specifically around racial issues, its key themes such as resilience and perseverance correlate to the experience of many Black individuals facing forms of adversity – and may even be reflecting on this during Black History Month. Starring Will Smith as Chris Gardner, this film tells the true story of a man who despite facing homelessness and personal hardships, never gave up on providing for his son. Throughout the movie, we can see his determination and optimism in overcoming life’s obstacles. This is a critical reminder, especially during Black History Month as we reflect on history. Adversity is inevitable but overcoming it is possible. This movie is a must-watch for those looking for something inspirational to watch during Black History Month.

The Hate You Give has sparked a lot of conversation recently on the importance of race, social justice, and police brutality. The film depicts another side to the lives of the Black community; a side that is often really difficult to discuss. Based on Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestselling novel, the film follows the life of a teen girl by the name of Starr Carter (played by Amandla Stenberg). She witnesses the killing of her childhood friend, Khalil by the police. Throughout the film, Starr holds the heavy weight of her childhood friend’s death. She faces the difficult decision to speak on what she saw, while also navigating the expectations of her family and her identity at a predominantly white school. Starr makes the right decision and throughout the movie, she protests and stands up for her friend. This movie has sparked controversy due to its portrayal of police brutality but regardless it holds a powerful message that depicts the reality of many Black communities.

With its emotional storytelling, this is an essential watch for anyone wanting to understand the impact of inequality and police brutality on Black communities.

As we approach Black History Month, I hope everyone makes the time to explore these powerful movies that address important topics while also highlighting the beauty in Black Culture. Happy Black History Month!