WHY WE FEEL SLUMPED DURING THE SPRING SEMESTER AND HOW TO COMBAT IT

We’re finally all settled into the spring semester! I think I speak for most college students when I say that the second half of the school year is more challenging than the first. We feel considerably more refreshed coming out of a three-month-long summer break compared to the month we get leading into the spring. Not only is there a larger gap between terms, but our environments are much different in each semester. These environmental factors include the weather, which is the most obvious reason, fewer scheduled breaks or days off, academic stress, less time spent with friends and days that feel shorter.

In the fall, we have Welcome Week and different activities to start off the school year. For the freshman, there’s Monday Night Lights and experiencing campus for the first time as an official student. We all get to move into our new living spaces for the first time and have the freedom to decorate and organize however we see fit, whether you’re living in a dorm, an apartment, a townhouse, etc. We get to see our college friends as often as we want for the first time in months! We have our annual Fall Fest to kick off the semester, which includes many food trucks with numerous options, and of course, the main event, live music! Football season is always a time to look forward to as well, with tailgates, fun outfits and football games. To top it all off, it’s still summer whenever we come back to Morgantown. That means warm, sunny weather, and the sun not setting until late in the evening.

Starting the spring semester is very different. We come back from a much shorter break, and by the time our classes are done for the day, the sun is already setting. There aren’t any move-in days or tailgates to look forward to, and the days just seem to go by so much quicker. We seem to be less motivated to get schoolwork done and attend class, especially when the roads and sidewalks are icy. It’s consistently below freezing, and the sun only comes out once in a blue moon. One positive thing we get from the weather is snow days, which almost make up for the lack of scheduled breaks and days off compared to the fall semester.

I know this might seem like a pretty negative description of the spring semester, partially because it is, but also because it’s important that we all know why the second half of the school year feels less exciting. Speaking from experience, it can feel isolating during the winter months, which is a common feeling for most students here. We need to remind ourselves that we’re not alone in this feeling and that it’s a shared experience. Now is the time to find ways to stay connected to those around you and to find ways to make this semester less stressful. There are many ways to accomplish this goal.

One way that I think is most essential is to keep in contact with your friends and family. The best way to combat loneliness is meaningful connection, which can be achieved in many ways. Texting your parents and your family back home more often and scheduling times to call or FaceTime each other at least once a week. Sometimes it’s beneficial to stick out that homesick feeling and try to get over it. But occasionally, if you can make the trip back, I always feel better after seeing my parents during the weekend. Texting and calling your friends is also important. Making time for each other and putting in the effort to maintain the relationships you’ve made at college, as well as the relationships you built at home, is very helpful when trying to stay connected.

Some other meaningful ways to stay positive and hopeful this semester are to find your favorite study spots that make you feel productive, keep your space organized and clutter-free, put together fun winter outfits that make you feel confident when walking around campus, and make time to do things you love. For example, I love having a current TV show. I’ll make myself dinner and curl up on the couch with my fuzzy robe and flip open my laptop to my show. I’m almost done rewatching “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” then I plan on watching “Heated Rivalry” and seeing what all the hype is about! Other ways to enjoy your time could be taking a warm bath or a long shower and lighting a candle, working out in your favorite set, taking a drive for the sole purpose of getting a coffee and listening to music and much more. There are a million ways to enjoy yourself this semester; you just have to find out what works for you!