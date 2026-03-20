WHY THE MUPPETS NEED TO COME BACK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, anything Muppet related was and still is my favorite form of entertainment. The Jim Henson Company never misses when it comes to creating entertaining shows and films. From Sesame Street to The Muppets to Fraggle Rock to Labyrinth, those were the things I watched growing up. The characters were creative, funny and comforting in a way that felt completely different from most children’s entertainment today.

Looking at what many kids watch now, it feels like something important has been lost. A lot of children spend their time scrolling through short videos or watching gameplay clips instead of sitting down for shows with actual characters and stories. The difference between a generation that grew up with the Muppets and one growing up on tablets is becoming more obvious every year.

My 5 year old sister is a perfect example. She mostly watches YouTube Shorts of people playing Roblox or Poppy Playtime. I love those games as much as the next person, but no 5 year old needs hours of people screaming into microphones while running through chaotic online worlds. Compared with that kind of content, something like Sesame Street feels calm, thoughtful and actually beneficial for kids.

Research shows that this constant stream of short videos can affect young children’s development. According to reporting from CNN, watching lots of short videos can negatively impact children’s attention spans because developing brains need more time to process information. UNICEF has also warned that excessive screen time can interfere with children learning important social skills and emotional regulation. Instead of engaging with slower activities like reading or storytelling, many kids are stuck in a cycle of fast paced digital entertainment.

That difference matters. Shows like Sesame Street were designed to teach children through stories, music and characters. Kids learned letters, numbers and social skills without feeling like they were in a classroom. The pace was slower, the lessons were thoughtful and the characters felt like friends rather than content.

The Muppets also encouraged imagination. Watching Kermit, Miss Piggy or the characters in Fraggle Rock made kids curious about how the world worked. It was creative storytelling that invited children to think, laugh and learn at the same time.

Today’s generation of so called “iPad kids” often grows up with content that moves so quickly there is barely time to process what is happening. Short videos are designed to keep viewers scrolling, not necessarily to help them learn or build emotional connections with characters.

That is why the Muppets deserve a real comeback. Not just for nostalgia, but because the type of media children grow up with actually shapes how they think and interact with the world. A generation raised on thoughtful storytelling and imaginative characters will experience childhood differently than one raised on endless scrolling.

The Muppets practically raised multiple generations of kids. Characters like Kermit, Elmo and Big Bird helped teach kindness, curiosity and creativity. Bringing those kinds of stories back into children’s lives would not just be entertaining. It would help remind people that kids deserve media that encourages imagination instead of replacing it.

Sources:

Rogers Kristen. (2023, August 21). Screen time linked with developmental delays in toddlerhood, study finds. CNN Health. https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/21/health/screen-time-child-development-delays-risks-wellness/index.html