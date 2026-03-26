START SPRING STRONG: COMING OUT OF THE WINTER BLUES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is upon us (finally), and the sunny days are giving me the energy that I have needed the past few months. The dark skies beginning at 4 o’clock, and the lack of sun has truly set me back this semester. I lacked all the energy and motivation to get any movement in and be proud of it. I did not want to try anything new, let alone meet new people. I truly have felt the winter blues. But if you have felt the same way, we have been given a fresh start to welcome in the sunny days with gratitude. Here are a couple of habits I am hoping to implement in order to feel my best this spring and stay away from the winter blues.

Being Active

Which is a given, and I know it is everyone’s goal, but I truly have been struggling to enjoy movement! But, believe it or not, I have actually picked up running as of recently. I have always been a walker, but I have started running as my daily movement and am truly enjoying it. I ran cross country for most of my life, and so I am slowly getting back into running for fun, and not for any other reason. I have been able to be in the sun, as well as move my body! I feel proud of myself for doing something difficult, and feel better the rest of the day.

Pick Up a Book

This is always one of my recommendations, but I stand by it. I recently got a library card at my local public library and have loved picking out my books for the next few weeks. I actually just went the other day and grabbed two from my favorite author, and I am so excited to begin reading them. Read something fun, something you enjoy! If you enjoy mystery, thriller, romance or just fiction, it is a hobby you will be glad you picked up.

Waking Up Earlier, and Being Okay With It

I am a girl who loves a good night’s sleep, and also loves to sleep in. But this semester, it has been impossible for me to sleep in, so I have been getting up and starting my day. I am not talking like 7 A.M., that’s way too early for me. But a good 9/ 9:30, instead of 11, has helped me to appreciate my mornings and my days more. Other than the fact that I am technically unable to sleep in, I have enjoyed being awake and having my slow mornings.

Start Something New

I have talked about hobbies, and this could include those, but this also could be anything that is new to you this semester. For example, I finally got a job and recently started working. This implemented something new and exciting into my routine, and I am also making money! I think starting a job has many benefits, but anything new to switch up from your winter routine to your spring routine can be helpful to combat the winter blues. This could be as simple as a new favorite coffee order, a new favorite outfit, a new weekend activity or something new you can do in your free time that you find joy in.

Finding joy in the winter months has been difficult for me, but starting a few of these habits has helped me physically shift out of the winter blues. With hope that the sun is here to stay, I hope some of these tips can help you to start spring on the right foot.