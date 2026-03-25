SHOULD UNIVERSITIES BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT STUDENT SUICIDES?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When a tragedy occurs on a college campus, information often spreads quickly among students through rumors, social media and word of mouth. Yet in many cases, universities release little or no official information about what happened. When student suicides occur, these institutions frequently choose silence or vague statements rather than direct acknowledgment. However, as a student on campus, do we have the right to know what is going on, or should we be left in the dark?

Transparency Prevents Rumors and Misinformation

As a student, I would like to know when a tragedy takes place on my campus. I do not want to find out the information from YikYak or someone’s Snapchat story. I deserve to hear it from the university, the local police department or at least some sort of trusted source. However, when universities choose not to acknowledge student suicides, the undeniable truth of their passing doesn’t simply disappear. Instead, false narratives or perceptions of the situation are spread through social media, group chats and conversations between students. Without official communication, rumors can grow quickly and often become exaggerated or inaccurate. This can make an already tragic situation even more confusing and distressing for the campus community. If universities were more transparent, students would have a clearer understanding of what happened rather than relying on speculation.

Openness Helps Create Conversations About Mental Health

When difficult topics are avoided, they often become more stigmatized. Mental health struggles are so normalized in today’s culture, so if universities openly acknowledge these issues, then it will send the message that mental health struggles are real and deserve attention. So many students silently deal with stress, loneliness and pressure during college, and silence from the institution can make those struggles feel invisible. At my own campus, there have been student suicides that have not received a public announcement from the university, but rather complete silence, almost as if the situation didn’t occur. Yes, classes with the students will have been informed, and those close to them, but does everyone else have the right to know?

For me, this could go either way. Situations such as these are traumatic, and for those not close to the person, they simply do not directly affect them. Families need time to grieve, and friends need time to continue their lives without someone they saw constantly. It may be the wishes of those closest to them to keep the situation silent, and that is something to be respected.

On the other hand, a university is a community, and silence over a situation is pretending it didn’t happen. Transparency and openness about a situation can help normalize conversations about mental health and encourage students to seek help if they need it. By addressing tragedies honestly, universities can create an environment where students feel more comfortable discussing their well-being rather than hiding their struggles. After conversations with my peers about these types of situations, it is evident that we want to know what is going on around us, especially when it concerns a fellow student. Suicide is not something to be looked over or ignored; it is something we need to bring attention to. Even if students are not personally close to the individual or could even point them out in a crowd, they may still feel affected by knowing someone in their campus community was struggling.

The Hurt of Silence

Silence does not protect students; in fact, silence after a tragedy can be one of the most painful responses for a campus community. When a university says nothing about a student suicide, it can feel as though the loss is being quietly pushed aside. Students notice when someone is gone, and when there is no official statement, they are left confused and unsure of what happened. This makes it harder for people to process their feelings or support each other. A simple acknowledgement from the university could help students understand that the situation is real and that it is okay to feel upset, to ask for help or to talk about it with others.

Trust Between Students and Universities Increases

Students expect their universities to be honest and supportive communities. When administrations release only vague statements or avoid addressing tragedies altogether, some students may begin to feel that important information is being withheld from them. Honesty is a sign of respect, so even when the news is difficult, not informing the community of a situation can weaken the trust between students and the institution.

Mental Health Resources

Carruth Center crisis support

Call 304-293-4431 anytime. During business hours, staff can connect students with immediate support. After hours, press 1 to reach an on-call counselor.

Visit the Urgent/Crisis Clinic

Students can visit the Carruth Center Urgent/Crisis Clinic on the second floor of the Student Health Building for same-day support during weekday hours.

Text for support

Text WVU to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor 24 hours a day.

Call or text 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7.

If you are in immediate danger

Call 911, contact WVU Police at 304-293-3136, or go to the nearest emergency room.

Sources:

WVU resources available to support student mental health. (n.d.). Students UNEWS. https://students.wvu.edu/articles/wvu-resources-available-to-support-student-mental-health/