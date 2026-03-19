SELF-HARM AWARENESS MONTH: A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the sun starts to poke its way through the snowfall, it’s easy to get swept away in the happy, 60-degree warmth of spring. But March carries an important weight as self-harm awareness month, serving as a gentle reminder to check in on your friends and family.

Self-harm is a complex topic for all, regardless of whether or not someone has personal experience behind it. Despite the growing support for mental health awareness in recent years, stigma still surrounds self-harm like a cloud. A coping mechanism still not fully understood by the masses, having difficult conversations are necessary to break through the myths around what self-harm really is.

One of the most important parts of this phenomenon is to understand what self-harm describes. Defined by Psychology Today, self-harm is “the act of deliberately inflicting pain and damage to one’s own body.” When the phrase “self-harm” is posed, the majority of people immediately assume that it refers to someone cutting themselves. While this makes up a large percentage of people, sitting at a high 45%, cutting is not the only form. Self-harm can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including one potentially hitting, skin-picking, burning, hair-pulling or scratching themselves. In rarer cases, it can also be used to describe engaging in excessive amounts of alcohol consumption or unsafe sex.

It’s crucial to understand that self-harm is not an act done to seek attention, nor something that is likely to dwindle out if ignored. It is also not an attempt to take a life, but if it goes ignored, the risks of suicide attempts do increase. It’s also important to remember that self-harm is not a permanent solution to a negative mental state, and can make it increasingly worse over time if unaddressed.

But… Why?

Despite furthering awareness of what self-harm can look like in a person, the most common question is why? What about this would attract a person to continuously do it?

Self-harm is often used as an emotional coping mechanism. There are numerous reasons why it may temporarily benefit a person’s mental state, whether that’s severe sadness, anger, taking control of something in their life or the pain snaps them out of numbness. We see a lot of backing behind this explanation, with the average age someone begins to self-harm sitting in their young teenage years, at just 13. This is a time where adolescents are trying to make sense of the various psychological changes.

How To Help

Seeing someone struggling with self-harm can cause a sense of helplessness, as the issue may seem too complicated or persistent to do anything about. Helping someone who is experiencing any sort of self-harm can be a delicate subject, but there are a few main points that are a necessity.

Judgement is an absolute no. People who are self-harming are often not open about it, and judging them for choosing to cope in a way you may not fully understand will not help their mental state. This being said, unless you are a mental health counselor, encourage that they also speak to someone qualified to assist. Licensed professionals can offer a broader range of safer coping mechanisms. Try not to be overbearing about the topic, but check in here and there to remind them that they do have a support system.

Never attempt to bribe, punish, or threaten someone into stopping self-harm. Self-harm can develop into an addiction, and giving someone an ultimatum is never helpful. Compassion is the best way to showcase support without pushing boundaries.

17% of adolescents in the United States report some form of self-harming behaviors. That’s just under 1 in every 6. Allow this month to shed some light on the complexities of mental health, and carry empathy with you in every situation.

Sources:

Axis Integrated Mental Health. (2025, February 27). Self-Harm Awareness Month. Axis Integrated Mental Health –. https://axismh.com/self-harm-awareness-month/

Is Self-Harm an addiction. (2024, November 25). Discover Health Group. https://discoverhealthgroup.com/mental-health/self-harm-addiction/

Self-Harm. (2025, April 4). Psychology Today. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/self-harm