SEASONAL DEPRESSION IS REAL: HOW TO GET THROUGH THE LAST STRETCH OF WINTER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With an exceptionally harsh winter, snow still lingering on the ground and wind chilly enough to bite through clothes swirling around, seasonal depression can be committed to keeping itself around a bit longer than usual. Despite the feeling of never-ending-cold, the temperatures are slowly beginning to rise, and spring will arrive soon. Until then, here are a few tips to push through the last few wintery weeks.

What is seasonal depression, anyway, and what does it look like?

Seasonal Affective Disorder, more commonly called Seasonal Depression, is a form of depression that tends to affect people during the periodic changing of seasons. People experiencing seasonal depression generally deal with the symptoms starting and ending at the same time, generally when it begins to cool off in the fall, and when the warm sun returns in the spring. It is possible for a form of seasonal depression to begin in the spring or summer and go away in the winter, but this is much less common.

Seasonal depression can appear in a person in a variety of symptoms. Fall and winter seasonal depression can show its face with the general depression symptoms of feeling down, having low energy, and difficulty concentrating, but it can also include fall/winter-specific ones of oversleeping, appetite change, or weight gain.

How can seasonal depression be alleviated?

Allow for light to enter your life, literally. Regardless of the temperature outside, keep the window blinds open during the day. Allowing for natural light in your space can make your home feel more comfortable and boost morale. On this same note, light therapy lamps can be used on the weeks that the sun sets early, making up for the darkness outside.

Plan something to be excited about! It can be very easy to find yourself isolating when the cold air settles in for good, so give yourself something to get yourself out and about. Whether that’s grabbing food with friends or going on a shopping trip, make something happen. (This can also look like making plans for spring, to give you something to look forward to once the weather is warm again!)

Do some sort of physical activity. Though the effects of seasonal depression can leave you feeling sluggish or unmotivated to move around, physical activity is a proven mood booster. Get involved with a fitness class, utilize a gym membership, or even take strolls outside when the weather isn’t too bad. It could help much more than you think.

Seasonal depression can be incredibly difficult to deal with, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. If you find yourself struggling, make sure you reach out for help!