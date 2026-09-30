POEMS I’VE WRITTEN RECENTLY

The Wolf of Weariness
The candle in the attic flickers just enough to catch my eye
You lit it for me, so when my limbs turn to
paws and my teeth to sharp canines,
I can find home
My hot breath fogs your kitchen window
The October air too crisp
as the sun sets, I see you at the table,
head in your hands, but my ring remains on your finger
My letter on the table, and a broken promise
Drown
I used to believe we were in love
I wanted your blade, your war,
The hands the Gods gave you, the salt on
Your lips after we entered the sea
Hand in hand, a young girl’s dream
You swam farther than I could,
Letting the siren’s song drag you away from me
I pleaded for you from the shore
Grief washing over me like a giant wave
I knew you were gone, lost at sea
A victim to Ogygia
Maybe you’d return, in disguise
Only you would know of our bed
Carved from the olive tree
The Moon as my Mistress
I wonder where you are
Maybe in another city looking at the same sky,
The sky with no stars
The gentle grief of what once was washes over me
Like the soft glow of the moon
Is it the same one you see?
Does she also brush your hair behind your ear?
Does she also wipe your tears?
Are you looking at her and thinking of me?
Midnight Siren
Soft snores and rose incense
Soft light peeks through the lace curtains
My room smells of you
I feel your body heat, despite your back to me,
Despite my fears of you disappearing into the deep,
I reach out
Your muscles are toned and tanned
Softly stirring creature of the night,
Dark hair and dark eyes
A siren of midnight
I am no better than a weary sailor
Drawn into your kiss, it consumes me
As I slowly drown
I wish this was forever
But with the sun fading, so must you
My ship stays in the harbour
While the rough waters whisk you away