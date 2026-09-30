POEMS I’VE WRITTEN RECENTLY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Wolf of Weariness

The candle in the attic flickers just enough to catch my eye

You lit it for me, so when my limbs turn to

paws and my teeth to sharp canines,

I can find home

My hot breath fogs your kitchen window

The October air too crisp

as the sun sets, I see you at the table,

head in your hands, but my ring remains on your finger

My letter on the table, and a broken promise

Drown

I used to believe we were in love

I wanted your blade, your war,

The hands the Gods gave you, the salt on

Your lips after we entered the sea

Hand in hand, a young girl’s dream

You swam farther than I could,

Letting the siren’s song drag you away from me

I pleaded for you from the shore

Grief washing over me like a giant wave

I knew you were gone, lost at sea

A victim to Ogygia

Maybe you’d return, in disguise

Only you would know of our bed

Carved from the olive tree

The Moon as my Mistress

I wonder where you are

Maybe in another city looking at the same sky,

The sky with no stars

The gentle grief of what once was washes over me

Like the soft glow of the moon

Is it the same one you see?

Does she also brush your hair behind your ear?

Does she also wipe your tears?

Are you looking at her and thinking of me?

Midnight Siren

Soft snores and rose incense

Soft light peeks through the lace curtains

My room smells of you

I feel your body heat, despite your back to me,

Despite my fears of you disappearing into the deep,

I reach out

Your muscles are toned and tanned

Softly stirring creature of the night,

Dark hair and dark eyes

A siren of midnight

I am no better than a weary sailor

Drawn into your kiss, it consumes me

As I slowly drown

I wish this was forever

But with the sun fading, so must you

My ship stays in the harbour

While the rough waters whisk you away