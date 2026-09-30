Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
person writing outside in notebook
person writing outside in notebook
Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay
WVU | Life

POEMS I’VE WRITTEN RECENTLY

Sarabeth Parsons Student Contributor, West Virginia University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Wolf of Weariness 

The candle in the attic flickers just enough to catch my eye 

You lit it for me, so when my limbs turn to 

paws and my teeth to sharp canines, 

I can find home

My hot breath fogs your kitchen window

The October air too crisp 

as the sun sets, I see you at the table, 

head in your hands, but my ring remains on your finger

My letter on the table, and a broken promise

Drown

I used to believe we were in love

I wanted your blade, your war,

The hands the Gods gave you, the salt on 

Your lips after we entered the sea

Hand in hand, a young girl’s dream

You swam farther than I could,

Letting the siren’s song drag you away from me

I pleaded for you from the shore

Grief washing over me like a giant wave

I knew you were gone, lost at sea

A victim to Ogygia

Maybe you’d return, in disguise

Only you would know of our bed

Carved from the olive tree

The Moon as my Mistress 

I wonder where you are

Maybe in another city looking at the same sky,

The sky with no stars

The gentle grief of what once was washes over me

Like the soft glow of the moon

Is it the same one you see? 

Does she also brush your hair behind your ear?

Does she also wipe your tears?

Are you looking at her and thinking of me?

Midnight Siren

Soft snores and rose incense

Soft light peeks through the lace curtains

My room smells of you

I feel your body heat, despite your back to me,

Despite my fears of you disappearing into the deep,

I reach out

Your muscles are toned and tanned 

Softly stirring creature of the night,

Dark hair and dark eyes

A siren of midnight 

I am no better than a weary sailor

Drawn into your kiss, it consumes me

As I slowly drown

I wish this was forever 

But with the sun fading, so must you

My ship stays in the harbour

While the rough waters whisk you away

Sarabeth Parsons

WVU '28

Sarabeth is a 20 year old English/Secondary education major at WVU. They enjoy fashion, writing, and doom scrolling on Pinterest. They have been writing since middle school and took several creative writing and dual credit courses in high school as well as poetry workshops during their time at WVU. One of their poems was even featured in a classes curriculum for Appalachian authors. They take pride in their work as it is all from personal experience meant to create a safe space for other people, specifically women.