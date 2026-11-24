This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do on a crisp fall day is to bake, especially my favorite pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies. I find myself coming back to this recipe every year. Not only is it a favorite of mine, but my friends and family love them as well. These cookies have never disappointed me. They have all the flavors that make them the perfect treat for fall. These cookies are chewy with flavors of brown butter, pumpkin spice and cinnamon.

The ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

⅔ cup Libby’s Pumpkin Puree

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup and 2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ⅔ cup and 1 tablespoon flour

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

⅓ cup granulated sugar (to roll cookies)

1 teaspoon cinnamon (to roll cookies)

Instructions:

Step 1: Brown the butter

Step 2: Squeeze the pumpkin puree dry by spreading it onto a plate and pressing paper towels to absorb excess liquid; it should roll into a ball

Step 3: Cream the butter and sugars together; once the butter is cool, whisk the granulated and brown sugar until combined

Step 4: Mix in the wet ingredients; whisk in egg yolks and vanilla extract until fully combined

Step 5: Mix in the pumpkin

Step 6: Fold in dry ingredients using a spatula

Chill the dough before scooping!

Step 7: Scoop and roll in cinnamon sugar, then place them on trays about 2-3 inches apart

Step 8: Bake one tray at a time until golden edges form at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes (Start with 10, leave in longer if necessary)