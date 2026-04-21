INTERVIEW PREP 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Congratulations, you got the interview! That alone means an employer saw something in you worth learning more about. Now comes the part you can control: how you prepare, how you present yourself and how you leave a lasting impression.

Before the Interview

Research the Role and Company

Do not stop at reading the company’s homepage. Look at its social media, recent campaigns, leadership, competitors and overall brand voice. If it is a role in media, understand how the company presents itself publicly. Review the job description closely and identify where your skills align with the responsibilities. The more specific you can be in connecting your experience to the role, the stronger your answers will be.

Practice Your Answers

Think through common interview questions ahead of time, but focus on stories rather than memorized responses. Prepare examples that show leadership, problem solving, creativity or adaptability. If you are asked about a challenge, be ready to explain the problem, what you did and what you learned. Specific examples are often more memorable than broad statements.

Prepare Questions to Ask

Strong candidates ask strong questions. Instead of only asking about perks or schedule, ask what success looks like in the role, what challenges the team is currently facing or how the position contributes to larger goals. Questions like these show you are already thinking beyond getting the offer.

During the Interview

Focus on First Impressions

Be early, not just on time. For virtual interviews, test your technology, check your background and make sure your lighting and sound are clear. For in-person interviews, plan your route in advance and give yourself extra time. The interview begins before the first question, and how you carry yourself matters.

Be Clear and Specific

A common mistake is overexplaining. Keep answers focused and relevant. Use examples to support what you are saying, but know when to stop. Confidence often shows up in clear communication, not in saying the most.

Treat It Like a Conversation

Some of the strongest interviews feel less like an interrogation and more like a discussion. Listen carefully, engage naturally and allow room for personality. Employers are often evaluating whether they can work with you, not just whether you can do the job.

After the Interview

Send a Thank-You

Follow up with a thank-you email within 24 hours. Keep it brief, thank the interviewer for their time, reference something specific you discussed and reiterate your interest in the role. It is a small step that can make a difference.

Reflect on the Experience

After the interview, think about what questions caught you off guard, what answers felt strong and what you would improve. Even if one opportunity does not work out, every interview builds experience for the next one.

Interviews can be intimidating, but preparation builds confidence. The goal is not to have a perfect answer for everything. It is to show employers who you are, what you can bring to the role and why you are worth investing in.