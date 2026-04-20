HOW TO EAT HEALTHY ON A MEAL PLAN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Immediately grabbing a slice of pizza or a burger from the dining hall is usually what we all do. Freshman year is the hardest time to eat healthy. Although we do have a pretty good selection, it’s hard to make the best choice in the dining hall. I still do not eat the best, but I’m getting better and I have picked up some foods and tricks that are better for you than just pizza and a chicken sandwich for every meal.

Take Advantage of the Salad Bar

The salad bar is filled with bases and vegetables to fill up your plate. I like to use a mixture of mixed greens and spinach. I add carrots, chickpeas, hard-boiled eggs, broccoli and I like noodles on top sometimes. It makes it a little less healthy, but really good. I usually top it with a creamy dressing, but vinegarettes and oils are better than those, so maybe skip my dressing choice on this one.

Build a balanced plate

Aim for some protein like grilled chicken, steak, beans or others. Pair that with some rice, and then your salad. A balanced plate is what keeps you eating well. Also, make sure to watch for the cooking style of the meats. Grilled, steamed or roasted are better than fried!

Portion Control

Practice portion control when it comes to eating. Eat smaller portions of the more “unhealthy” options and bigger portions of the “healthier” ones.

Be careful with your snacking

Keeping better snacks like nuts, fruits, greek yogurt or others like it are better snacks to have around if you do get hungry.

Limit the sugary drinks

I’m definitely guilty of drinking too many of them. I just had a delicious sugary coffee this morning. Some habits, like mine, will never change. But, I can recommend the limit to you, even if I’m a hypocrite.

Last thing I have to say is that it is perfectly fine to have sugar, just keep that sugar in moderation, exercise and watch what you eat, and you will stay just as healthy your freshman year as you have before. It’s tricky to eat healthy off of a dining plan but it can be done. Treating yourself after an exam or something hard you accomplished is necessary. You don’t have to be perfect, just consistent. Enjoy your first year and don’t worry too much about what you eat!