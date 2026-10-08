HOW TIKTOK HAS CHANGED COLLEGE LIFE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, TikTok has given people a new perspective on college. Students can use the app to find new locations to go to on or off campus and discover new things about their school. Students often share what their day in the life at school looks like. TikTok has truly changed how people experience and talk about college.

TikTok has created another way for students to meet new people and recognize familiar faces. Students can see people on campus before actually meeting them in person. Many times, incoming freshmen use TikTok to learn about the school they are applying to. Seeing videos online can make someone fall in love with a specific school. Also, hearing a positive experience that someone had at their college could also impact someone’s opinion on the school. These videos can also make the college feel more familiar.

Events occurring on campus typically spread quickly over TikTok and even other social media as well, like Instagram. Students usually learn more about local restaurants, sporting events, clubs, campus activities or common hang-out spots from viral videos. These videos could also inspire students to be more involved. TikTok ultimately helps students to stay connected with what is happening around campus.

Another big impact that TikTok has had on college life is the “day in the life” videos. Many people film these videos showing their classes, meals, studying and getting ready for the night. The videos can be entertaining and show the positive and social aspects of college. Though most people enjoy seeing the videos, they could also cause people to start comparing their college lives. It can make people rethink whether they are doing enough or that they are not living the experience they are supposed to have. People constantly post detailed night outs with their roommates and friends. Some people may feel that they are missing out. TikTok typically shows the best parts of people’s lives, making it easy to forget these videos do not show every little thing that happens behind the scenes.

Realistic videos are posted as well, letting college students know they are not alone. People can post videos regarding homesickness, adjusting to a new environment and people, or even just basic stress from classes. Students often feel less alone if they see other people struggling with the same issues. The types of TikToks can provide people with comfort.

Overall, TikTok has had a huge effect on college life. People use it every day for all types of videos, like showing fun activities on campus, day-in-the-life videos or reality videos. Though it can create an unrealistic expectation for college at times, it can also help students learn new things about the school. College students post these videos highlighting how it feels to be experiencing these things and spread awareness on their campus. The TikToks that go viral bring attention to the school and could inspire people to want to attend.