HOW FOMO IS DRIVING CONSUMER BEHAVIOR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At some point, almost everyone has bought something not because they truly needed it, but because they were afraid they would regret not having it later, and that feeling is exactly what marketers have learned how to tap into. Fear of missing out, or FOMO, has become one of the most effective psychological drivers of consumer behavior, influencing how people perceive value, make decisions and spend money in a fast-moving digital marketplace.

FOMO works because it targets emotion rather than logic, encouraging consumers to act quickly before they have time to fully evaluate a purchase. When a brand emphasizes limited availability, time-sensitive offers or exclusive access, it shifts the focus away from whether a product is necessary and toward whether it might disappear. This sense of urgency creates anxiety around waiting, making immediate action feel like the safest choice.

Social proof plays a major role in strengthening this effect, especially in online environments. When consumers see that others are buying, using or promoting a product, it signals popularity and desirability, increasing the perceived value of the item. Seeing phrases like “selling fast” or “almost gone” reinforces the idea that the product is in demand, which can make consumers feel left out if they do not participate. In this way, FOMO marketing does not just sell a product, but also sells inclusion.

Social media intensifies FOMO by making consumption visible and shareable. Platforms filled with hauls, unboxings and influencer recommendations turn shopping into a social experience, where ownership becomes part of identity and self-expression. When consumers repeatedly see products framed as must-haves, they are more likely to associate purchasing with staying relevant, trendy or connected to a larger community.

FOMO also encourages impulse buying by compressing the decision-making process. Limited-time drops and countdown clocks reduce the opportunity for comparison shopping or reflection, increasing the likelihood of spontaneous purchases. Research has shown that consumers experiencing FOMO are more willing to spend more money and make faster decisions, even when those choices do not align with their original intentions or budgets.

From a marketing perspective, FOMO is effective because it increases engagement, conversion rates and short-term sales, especially in competitive markets where attention is limited. However, its success depends on balance, as overusing urgency-based tactics can lead to consumer fatigue or skepticism. When scarcity feels artificial or constant, trust in the brand can quickly decline.

Ultimately, FOMO drives consumer behavior because it taps into deeply rooted psychological needs for belonging, validation and security. By framing products as limited and socially desirable, brands influence not just what consumers buy, but how they feel while buying it. When used thoughtfully, FOMO can motivate action and engagement, but understanding its impact is essential for marketers aiming to build lasting relationships rather than one-time sales.

Works cited:

Tresna, I. C. (2025). Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) in Consumer Behaviour: A Systematic literature review on antecedents, consequences, and moderating factors. Journal of Information Systems Engineering & Management, 10(36s), 626–639. https://doi.org/10.52783/jisem.v10i36s.6542