COACHELLA OR CONTENT-CHELLA?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There was a time when Coachella meant something different. It was all about the music, discovery of new artists and it was an averagely cheap music festival. Somewhere throughout the years, Coachella stopped being a music festival and began to feel more like a content convention. It is more of an influencer playground. One scroll through social media and you can spot it immediately. Every outfit is brand-sponsored and almost everyone is a celebrity or influencer. It feels like creators aren’t attending Coachella, but they are working it. There’s nothing wrong with influencers getting opportunities, but the public is missing out on experiences that are just turning into marketing schemes.

It’s not just pointing fingers at influencers; it’s celebrities, too. Big names show up not just to perform, but to be seen. VIP sections are filled with people who seem more interested in who’s watching them than who’s on stage. Music concerts lately have been missing being lived in the moment and just trying to film what is happening. The music almost feels secondary. I feel like I have seen more “Get ready with me for Coachella” videos than the music itself. Of course, brands are going to capitalize on that. Of course, influencers are going to show up. But just because it makes sense doesn’t mean it doesn’t change the culture.

So… is it ruined? I don’t think it is completely. If you are there for the music, you will still find it. It just takes more effort now. It is more expensive for the average person, so if you aren’t with a brand deal, it is much harder. Not that it can’t be done, it is just more of a challenge. Coachella just doesn’t feel like a music festival anymore; it is just a brand. That doesn’t make it automatically bad, but something has been lost along the way. At the end of the day, the best moments aren’t the ones that only go viral, but the memories you didn’t even think to post.