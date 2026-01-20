5 OF MY FAVORITE MARKETING CAMPAIGNS OF 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at WVU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The marketing campaigns that stood out to me the most in 2025 were the ones that felt intentional clearly aligned with both culture and consumer behavior. None of these campaigns felt like brands chasing relevance or virality just to keep up. Each one understoof its audience, stayed true to its brand identity and turned attention into something meaningful, whether that was through participation, habit or purchase. These are the campaigns that stuck with me throughout the year and left me with marketing takeaways I will carry with me into my future career.

Dunkin’ x Sabrina Carpenter

This campaign centered on the launch of “Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso,” and it worked because the cultural connection was already there. Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Espresso” had become shorthand for energy and routine, which made the partnership with Dunkin’ feel obvious in a way that worked. Dunkin’ did not overexplain the collaboration. The campaign focused on the act of shaking the espresso, which tied directly into the product itself and gave the campaign a built-in visual hook that translated easily to short-form video.

What made this campaign effective beyond awareness was how accessible it was. Dunkin’ supported the collaboration with a $5 meal deal and rewards incentives, making sure it appealed to its everyday customer base and not just fans of Sabrina Carpenter. The campaign reinforced an existing habit rather than asking consumers to adopt a new one. My takeaway is that pop culture partnerships are strongest when they fit naturally into daily routines and are supported by pricing and loyalty strategies that drive real behavior.

Gap x KATSEYE

Gap’s “Better in Denim” campaign stood out because it relied on movement rather than messaging. Instead of trying to tell consumers why Gap denim mattered, the campaign showed it through dance and energy. Featuring KATSEYE allowed Gap to tap into a younger and more global audience, but the campaign never felt disconnected from the brand’s core identity. Denim was positioned as flexible, expressive and comfortable, not overly styled or aspirational.

Representation played a major role in why this campaign worked. KATSEYE is a globally diverse group, and Gap integrated that diversity naturally into the campaign without turning it into a statement. Different body types, backgrounds and styles were shown moving confidently in the same product, reinforcing the idea that Gap denim is meant to be worn by everyone. My takeaway is that representation is most effective when it is embedded into strong creative rather than treated as a headline. When diversity feels organic, it strengthens brand relevance without distracting from the product.

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape x Tate McRae

The Rhode Peptide Lip Shape launch stood out to me because it treated a beauty product release like a full brand moment rather than a quick influencer push. The campaign positioned the lip liner as a skincare-makeup hybrid, highlighting ingredients, wearability and an inclusive shade range while pairing that messaging with fashion-forward visuals. Rhode stayed consistent with its minimal but elevated brand identity, which made the launch feel intentional instead of trend-driven.

Partnering with Tate McRae worked because her personal brand aligned naturally with the campaign’s focus on movement and control. That alignment was reinforced through the shade names themselves, which referenced dance and motion with names like Balance, Press, Lunge and Twist. Those details made the collaboration feel cohesive rather than cosmetic. My takeaway is that the strongest campaigns pay attention to small decisions. When product naming, talent and creative direction all support the same concept, the campaign feels thoughtful and credible rather than promotional.

Ariana Grande x Swarovski

This collaboration worked because Swarovski fully leaned into what it already does best. The campaign embraced bold crystal jewelry and dramatic styling rather than chasing minimalist or quiet luxury trends. Ariana Grande made sense as the face of the campaign because her public image already blends glamour with mainstream pop culture, allowing Swarovski to feel current without redefining itself.

The timing of the collaboration also aligned with Ariana Grande’s rebrand toward a more classic, refined aesthetic inspired by Audrey Hepburn and her role as Glinda. Swarovski’s elegant, crystal-heavy designs fit seamlessly into that softer, Old Hollywood-influenced image. The collaboration felt intentional rather than opportunistic. My takeaway is that the best celebrity partnerships support a broader narrative, reinforcing both the brand’s identity and the talent’s evolving image at the same time.

SKIMS Campus Collection

The SKIMS Campus Collection stood out because it was extremely clear about its audience. Instead of using traditional models or influencers, SKIMS featured real college students and designed the collection around their actual routines. The pieces focused on comfort, versatility and everyday wear, positioning the collection as a functional uniform rather than a fashion statement.

What made this campaign effective was its literal relatability. The campaign showed students wearing the pieces in real situations, like going to class or studying, which made the product easy to understand and easy to justify purchasing. There was no aspirational storytelling or over-stylization. My takeaway is that authenticity comes from specificity. When a brand clearly defines who it is speaking to and reflects that audience honestly, the marketing does not need to do much else to be effective.