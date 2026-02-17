Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
WE SHOULD HAVE MORE HOBBIES

Kimaya Sharma Student Contributor, University of Wisconsin - Madison
Your résumé doesn’t need to know about everything you love

Hobbies quietly vanished somewhere between productivity culture, academic validation and the obligation to constantly be “doing something useful.” These days, when someone asks us what we do for leisure, our responses– internships, research, side gigs, the gym– sound a lot like resumes. Even our downtime needs to be justified.

However, hobbies are not meant to be spectacular. They’re supposed to be enjoyable, and we need more of them.

One of the few things in life that doesn’t require perfection, optimization or quantifiable results is a hobby. You are not required to post it, commercialize it or make it a characteristic of your personality. You might not be very good at it. You can resign and return. Just because it feels nice, you can do it. That type of independence feels almost radical in a society that is fixated on success.

The notion that anything is a waste of time if it doesn’t progress your profession is particularly fostered by college culture. We’re urged to constantly grow ourselves into “better” versions: more productive, more accomplished, more impressive. Hobbies are reframed as abilities. Reading turns into “self-improvement.” Exercise turns into “discipline.” Even creative outlets feel pressed to lead somewhere. And happiness is lost along the way when everything must lead somewhere.

Hobbies serve as a reminder that we are people before we are workers, students or aspiring professionals. They allow us to live without being judged. You are choosing presence above performance when you crochet, journal, bake, paint or pick up a random instrument. Instead of worrying about the outcome, you’re letting yourself enjoy the process. Additionally, having hobbies makes us more fascinating in a human way rather than a LinkedIn one. They provide us with narratives, viewpoints and quiet times. They reduce burnout, assist in controlling stress and establish little routines that help us stay grounded when life seems overwhelming. Sometimes doing something with no stakes at all is the most grounding thing you can do after a long day.

We don’t have to keep getting better in order to be deserving of relaxation or happiness. Just because we enjoy something doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be allowed to do it. So maybe it’s time to stop questioning whether a hobby is “useful” and start asking whether it makes us feel like ourselves again. Because life should be about more than just our accomplishments; it should also be about our pleasures.

