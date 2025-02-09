The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First time reading something non-academic in months

If you are anything like me, you are constantly reading a new book. When I’m in school, I can usually finish a book every two weeks, and over the summer, I usually manage to read one to two books a week. Unfortunately, now that I’m in college, I haven’t been able to find the time or effort to pick up a book outside of my classes, until two days ago.

Prior to beginning classes, I started reading Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and I managed to get about 100 pages into the book before it started gathering dust on my desk. However, this week I decided to pick it up again so I could have something to do when waiting in line to vote, and since then I have been hooked. Just yesterday I read for two hours in the morning while doing laundry and then another two and a half before I went to bed and I have never felt better.

When I was younger, my friends and I would race to see who would finish books faster, but in my preteen years, I became a book hater before (thankfully) getting back into them in high school. Reading has always been a coping mechanism for me because it gives me a task to focus on, distracting me from my thoughts and keeping me away from my phone. Books keep me occupied without leaving me with feelings of unproductivity that I get from being on my phone. In the summer, reading is the perfect activity for enjoying the outdoors, and in the winter, it gives me something to do that doesn’t involve leaving the house in the cold and icky weather.

Reading has also tremendously improved my reading and writing skills. I’m a fast reader and I would score well on standardized school tests. As a college student, I am able to understand and finish my class readings fairly quickly, but by the time I’m done with them, I usually don’t have the energy to read for fun.

Forcing myself to pick up a book again made me realize I do have the time to read and once I start, I actually enjoy it. It is so refreshing to get away from my phone and read something that I don’t have to strain my brain to understand and take notes on. I have found that in the past few days, I have been more productive and less stressed because I want to make the time to read and unwind.

If you haven’t read a book in a while, I definitely recommend picking one up because it is such a great way to destress during busy times. I am enjoying Crazy Rich Asians right now and it’s such a fun book if you are unsure what to read. But no matter what kind of book you choose, just read!