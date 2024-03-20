Ranking the Nick Workout Classes I’ve Been to So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

A newbie’s honest review

In the midst of juggling classes, clubs, internship searching and all the other grueling demands of college life, it can be difficult to find time for the gym. As somebody who enjoys working out pretty much daily, I was a bit panicked when I saw my spring semester schedule. There was just about no time for my typical gym routine, which usually lasted over an hour. I may be embarrassingly late to the game, but I think I’ve unlocked the secret life hack to staying active in college during the colder months and tighter schedules: workout classes.

It took me two and a half years but I finally discovered the $40 group fitness pass that gives you access to just about every workout class the Nicholas Recreation Center offers, and there are a lot. It’s only February and I’ve already hit six different ones this semester (which isn’t even close to all of them). They’re all an hour or less and have left me feeling energized and absolutely dead at the same time. Let me give you my ranking of the ones I’ve been to so far.

A benefit all these classes have in common is the fact that you’re immersed in a group setting. Nothing motivates me like being surrounded by people who are also trying to do something good for themselves. It’s easy to make your way through a workout rather lazily when doing it on your own, but harmonizing your movement with the people around you is a guaranteed effective way to hold yourself accountable. I’ve also just had the chance to talk to some really friendly people in these classes. After a while, you start to recognize familiar faces and you even figure out which instructors work best for you. You can certainly keep to yourself the whole time, and sometimes I do (those 7:30am HIIT classes have seen me at my most anti-social). But these classes are also a perfect way to socialize and workout at the same time! I highly recommend purchasing the $40 pass. I know college budgets can be tight, but signing up for the individual classes can be up to $10 each, so if you attend more than four a semester, you’ve already made your money back (girl math?). If you’re motivated by a group setting, tight time to exercise and enjoy variety and experimentation in your workouts, give the Nick workout classes a go!