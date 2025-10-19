This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Muscles, Marshmallows and Masculinity

Protein plays a crucial role in the human body’s movement. The macronutrient plays a crucial role in maintaining our tissues and organs. From boosting muscle growth and repair to helping us recover after physical exertion, humans quite literally can’t keep going without protein.

In the past few years, it seems you can’t shop for groceries without being bombarded by products bragging about their protein content. From diets like Atkins or Paleo, which prioritize protein, to a growing market of snacks claiming to help consumers meet their goals, protein is at the forefront of the American mind.

The vast protein bar industry is not new, but nontraditional foods with high protein content have taken over Americans’ palates. Beyond beef jerky and Greek yogurt, protein pancake mixes, mac and cheese, clear protein powders and sour marshmallow protein sticks have emerged, creating a market around Americans’ desire to maximize protein intake.

​But, can we have too much of a good thing?

Americans are far from protein-deficient. The Mayo Clinic reports that most people in the U.S. meet or exceed their protein needs. Even athletes, who are exercising more than the average person, often get more protein than they need without supplements because their calorie requirements are higher. Eating more food tends to mean consuming more protein.

Protein maxxing has its downsides. People who eat very high-protein diets have a higher risk of kidney stones. If consumers shape their diet around lots of red meat and higher amounts of saturated fat, this can increase the risk of heart disease and colon cancer.

So why are we so obsessed?

In the past few years, more Americans are doing their own research to decide how to achieve their desired concept of “healthy”. Since the pandemic, trust in physicians and hospitals has decreased substantially, from 71.5% in April 2020 to 40.1% in January 2024. This has led many Americans to turn instead to social media and influencer figures offering alternative approaches to mainstream health advice.

​Capitalizing on the alternative health trend, Netflix has started advertising the documentary “Untold: The Liver King,” which tracks the rise and fall of raw-meat advocate Brian Johnson. With podcasters from physician Peter Attia to Joe Rogan, discussing diet anecdotes and sharing their “current state of protein supplementation,” and claims of coming MAHA reforms by Health Secretary Robert. F Kennedy Jr., it’s no surprise that Americans are protein hungry.

In America, not even protein is free from gender.

Research shows that the macronutrient has become connected to masculinity, with more individuals tying dietary choices to their perceived gender identity.

A study from the Journal of Men’s Health found that men may compromise eating healthy because of “manhood concerns.” “Feminine diets”— involving more vegetables, sweets, or dietary restrictions — can motivate men to “compensate” for perceived threats to their masculinity. The study reports that protein, red meats and unrestricted diets are associated with masculinity, while fruits and vegetables, low-fat and low-calorie foods, sour milk products and sweets are perceived as relatively feminine.

​Therefore, it is no shock that many of the influencers touting their protein intake are men, who lean into their masculinity through appearance and diet choices, which shape their brand. Online influencer Liver King, for example, contributes directly to this development of the “manosphere” by posting videos lusting over masculine idols like Trump and Logan Paul.

However, nothing is black and white. The lust for protein is not a strictly male-dominated field, with female influencers hopping on the profitable trend. From “Trad Wife” creator Ballerina Farm selling her own flavored Protein powder to celebrity Khloe Kardashian pushing protein popcorn.

With warped notions of manliness influencing our diets and a growing sphere of influence being ceded to online personalities rather than licensed professionals, how do we decide what is healthy?

To quote our friend Liver King, “A Man who goes to bed with an itchy butt wakes up with a smelly finger.”

Just kidding.

This article is not anti-protein. Protein is an important part of a balanced diet, which helps our muscles, tissues and hormones function properly. Plus, I love a good Fairlife Protein shake. However, in the age of “manosphere” misinformation, if you want to optimize your protein intake, the details matter.

According to Harvard Medical School, experts advise getting protein from healthy sources such as low-fat dairy products, fish, nuts and beans, lean chicken and turkey. ​While Blue Raspberry protein marshmallow bars may be tempting, avoid foods containing highly processed carbohydrates and saturated fat. Although it may seem convenient to drink all your protein at once, Harvard Medical School advises spreading protein consumption across daily meals.

​More importantly, fact-check your information through multiple sources. In a time where the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services swam in a lake known to be contaminated with E. coli and President Trump linked Tylenol to autism. It can be hard to decipher what the truth is. Remember that those in power are people too.

Our bodies need protein to function, and balance is key in all parts of life. Chances are, if someone is trying to tell you that one choice in your diet is the key to universal health, there’s more to the story.

When making choices for the health of yourself and your loved ones, make sure that the information you are reading is the truth. Protein is not magic, and maximizing your intake will not guarantee “perfect” health for everyone.

And maybe, don’t eat raw meat.