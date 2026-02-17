FIVE RESOLUTIONS FOR A BETTER YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2026 is the year!

As I go into the new year, I’ve been thinking about more specific resolutions that can improve my day-to-day mood and have narrowed them down to the five I believe will make the biggest impact. These resolutions focus on a mix of physical and mental health as well as making mindful choices for the world around me.

1. Staying Off Your Phone in the Morning

This is possibly my favorite New Year’s resolution that I’ve been able to stick to. I used to set my alarm on my phone, sleep right next to it and then go on it first thing in the morning. Immediately scrolling through notifications can cause stress and make your brain override its natural dopamine rhythm. However, I recently got gifted an alarm clock, which has helped me a lot with this resolution. Having an alarm clock that forces you to get out of bed and get ready for the day has really helped me. Rather than starting my day on a screen, I’m now able to wake up more naturally. If you’re trying to improve your mood, I’d recommend trying a phone-free morning.

2. Choose Thrifting Over Fast Fashion

It can be really easy to buy a lot of fast fashion when there’s such a strong online presence of new trends and consumerism. Even though I try to mix in buying clothes secondhand, it can be difficult when buying new is so easy. Most of my favorite clothing items that I own are thrifted, which is definitely a motivating factor for this resolution. Thrifting and buying secondhand is also cheaper, better for the environment and can be done online as well. This year, I’m going to try to really think about whether I need something and make the effort to buy secondhand instead.

3. Prioritizing “Me” Time

On New Year’s Eve, I was talking with my siblings about our New Year’s resolutions and noticed a pattern. All of us mentioned wanting to set aside time each day and prioritize doing more things for ourselves. This looks different for everyone, which is what makes this resolution special. For me, that means turning off my notifications and going to the gym, taking walks while listening to music and journaling once a week. Making time for myself in small, consistent ways helps me feel more grounded and content.

4. Art Once a Week

This is more of a personal goal, but could be applicable to anyone that used to have a hobby and wants to stay more consistent with it. I took an art class recently and enjoyed being forced to do art every week, but now that it’s over, I want to continue making time for it weekly. I have a lot of watercolor supplies that I want to continue using along with traditional painting. I also became a member at a local pottery studio, which I think will be a fun way to relax and do something creative each week.

5. Drink More Water

This is a pretty self-explanatory goal, but it’s one I’ve tried to commit to every year. I want to be better about starting my morning by drinking a lot of water, along with hot water or tea. Drinking the right amount of water has so many health benefits, like helping flush out toxins, which is why I want to stay consistent every day.

These five New Year’s resolutions are small, realistic changes that I think will make a big difference in how I feel day-to-day. Resolutions can be difficult to follow when you set unrealistic expectations, so these simple but effective goals are a great way to start feeling better.