4 Ways to Overcome Imposter Syndrome in the Classroom

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

We all deserve to learn!

We’ve all been there, right? Sitting in that one dreaded discussion convinced we’re surrounded by students who are 10 times smarter than we are. That nagging feeling that you’re in over your head, that you don’t belong in a particular class, or worse, a particular major. It can hinder your ability to get the most out of your academic experience (and if you’re paying your own tuition like me, you can’t really afford that).

But here’s the deal – not everybody in your literature class spends each morning flipping through Shakespearean sonnets over a cup of tea. And even if they are, guess what? You’ve got just as much of a right to be there as they do. Diving into the realm of imposter syndrome forces you to come to terms with your own self-doubt, which can be really terrifying. But I promise once you do it, a huge weight is lifted off your shoulders. Let me tell you how I (finally) figured it out.

1. Identify your self-doubt

The first step in tackling imposter syndrome in the classroom is pinpointing the cause. This is almost always self doubt. It’s easy to believe that we aren’t smart enough to be somewhere, and it’s even easier to forget that we’re our own harshest critics. Start small. Catch yourself in moments of negative self-talk. Recognize when you’re striving for an unrealistic level of perfection. Observe whether or not you shy away from engaging in topics you struggle with. Once you identify the small, habitual things, it’s easier to tackle the big picture.

2. Accept constructive criticism

If you’re anything like me, the slightest bit of criticism from anybody makes you immediately see red and want to drop out. Believe it or not, this is not the solution. Sharing academic work (whether in the form of an essay, a presentation or an exam) is much more vulnerable than anybody talks about. You are essentially giving people a peek into the inner workings of your brain. When that gets critiqued, it can feel really personal.

This is exacerbated if you’re already experiencing self-doubt. When you’re not confident in your work, somebody else’s criticism will naturally feel like a confirmation of what you already believed to be true: that you’re not smart enough. But the people critiquing you don’t see it that way. Whether it’s your professor, a peer, an advisor or your parents, they all see potential in you, and see your potential to improve upon yourself. These people are helping you achieve your goals because they know you can, so accept their advice with gratitude!

3. Avoid comparison

It’s so easy to get caught up in comparing ourselves to others in all aspects of our lives. Our academics aren’t exempt from this. From our elementary days we are put up against our peers by adults and taught to see our classmates as competitors. I’m sure educators think that they’re motivating us, but in the long run, they’re breaking down our self-esteem.

It’s hard to overcome this notion that’s been instilled in our brains our whole academic career. It takes time. But, take the time! Understand your peers as resources instead of competitors, embrace failure as progress and assert your right to your education (and recognize that most, if not all of your peers feel the same way you do).

4. Have an understanding of your own worth

I used to be that person who thought I was defined by my failures. With a dad constantly in my ear saying “school comes first” and “school is your priority,” it was easy for an “F” on an exam to deplete my self worth. If school came first, and I wasn’t good at it, what did I have to offer? It wasn’t until college that I realized it’s not my job to serve the education system, it’s the education system’s job to serve me.

We’re all little multidimensional universes full of experiences, and our academic career is a single one of them. Despite what we’ve been taught, the wonderful layers of our identity have more value than any number on a test. Of course, I’m still happy when I finish writing an academic paper, but no happier than when I’m able to list Taylor Swift’s entire discography in order (both highly important accomplishments).

I promise I’m not naive enough to believe our academics have absolutely no bearings on our future. But thinking about my education as a tool to better myself completely revolutionized my mindset, and my grades reflected it. I began participating in class, I’m no longer afraid to ask questions and I don’t say a little prayer while I wait for my Canvas app to load after receiving a grade anymore. Learning is a process that everybody has a right to take part in.