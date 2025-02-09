4 WAYS TO LIVE AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE OUTSIDE OF THE GYM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

To minimize burnout with movement

As someone who has always prioritized staying active, I know how easy it is to get sick of the gym. When I feel myself getting into a rut, I’ve found it’s important to take a break from the gym and embrace other forms of movement. This ensures living an active lifestyle is something I can do for life in a sustainable and enjoyable way. If you need inspiration, keep reading to hear my top four favorite forms of movement that don’t involve going to the gym.

1. Practicing hot yoga

With countless health benefits, hot yoga has become one of my favorite hobbies over the past few months. Not only do you get a good sweat in, but hot yoga also helps many people relieve stress and feel more connected to their body. Additionally, it has been shown to improve digestion, sleep and cardiovascular health when practiced consistently. Many hot yoga studios have quite a few different types of classes, with varying levels of intensity and heat, allowing you to choose what works best for you. It is also extremely rewarding to see your progress in the practice, like becoming more flexible and finding better balance with the poses.

2. Playing tennis or pickleball

Regardless of your skill level, tennis and pickleball are great ways to stay active while having fun. It’s so exciting to see your progress as you play more often, and these sports are also great activities to do with friends. Building hobbies that incorporate movement, like tennis and pickleball, makes living an active life so much easier.

3. Going for a walk or run

Whether you’re listening to a podcast, walking with a friend or calling a loved one, getting out for a walk or running with no destination is truly so relaxing. I love taking the pressure off of exercise, and just listening to my body by alternating when I walk and run. Intentionally choosing to go for a walk/run with no distance or pace goal is a great way to stay active and enjoy it.

4. Kayaking and paddle boarding

Kayaking and paddle boarding are great ways to enjoy the warmer weather and add some movement to your day. Both of these are amazing for your cardiovascular health and building strength in your upper body and core. Additionally, these are both low-impact forms of exercise that can be incredibly stress relieving.

Living an active lifestyle doesn’t have to be boring, and with this list I hope to inspire you to have fun with movement and embrace a sustainable relationship with working out. There are so many mental and physical benefits to exercise, but movement can be so much more than that. It can be a social activity, a hobby, a stress reliever and a way to connect with nature, yourself and the people around you.