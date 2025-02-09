10 THINGS TO DO TO LIMIT ANXIETY WHILE WAITING FOR THE ELECTION RESULTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wisconsin chapter.

Because waiting for the results never gets easier

If you’re anything like me, this election is making you nervous. I have been bombarded with news every hour of the day telling me polls and information on battleground states. As someone who voted in Wisconsin and has done everything I can to get people to vote, I still feel my stomach churning as I wait for the votes to be counted. So here are 10 strategies I’m using to stay calm during this election season

1. Limit News Intake

Turn off your notifications for all 15 news apps I know you have downloaded on your phone. Check news at scheduled times instead of constantly refreshing for updates and set a timer so that you aren’t consuming the media all of the time.

2. Take Deep Breaths

Practice deep breathing or guided relaxation. There are many guided meditations on listening or podcast apps that can help you stay calm. You can also practice box breathing! Inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four and hold for four. Repeat a few times until you feel your heartbeat slow down.

3. Physical Activity

Exercise is a great way to relieve stress. Release those endorphins: go for a walk or a run, dance, go to the gym. Use exercise as a way to take your mind off of the stress or as a way to lift your spirits. Dancing in your room to a good Taylor Swift song is always good medicine!

4. Focus on What You Can Control

Remind yourself that the outcome will unfold as it will, and your control over the process is limited. Remind yourself that you’ve done your part (like voting) and that the rest is out of your hands. Focus on things you can influence, like your daily routine or supporting others who are also feeling anxious.

5. Keep Hands and Mind Busy

Do something productive, like cooking, cleaning, or working on a creative project to distract your mind. Baking is always my favorite way to distract and calm myself down, allowing myself to have control over something else other than the state of the world allows you to take attention away from what is making you anxious.

6. Connect with Friends or Family

Talk to people who understand how you feel, or even plan a low-stress social activity for a little break from election talk. Plan a dinner with your friends where you can talk about anything besides what’s stressing you out. Host your friends for a movie night and watch the Sound of Music which is my personal favorite comfort movie.

7. Practice Grounding Techniques

I use this technique whenever I feel anxious about anything going on in my life, so it’s not a surprise I will be using these a lot in the upcoming weeks. The 5-4-3-2-1 technique is as follows: name five things you can see, four you can feel, three you can hear, two you can smell, and one you can taste to stay in the present.

8. Watch or Read Something Lighthearted

A funny movie or a favorite TV show can help lift your mood and provide some relief. If you need some suggestions: Sex and the City, Friends, The Office or even Phineas and Ferb are all great options. A fun movie, book or TV show could allow for some distraction in this busy time when you really need it.

9. Get Some Fresh Air

Take a walk outside, or just sit somewhere you can breathe in some fresh air. Listen to the wind and look at the fall leaves. Find a peaceful spot where you can just notice the environment around you rather than the busy buzz of the news and the media.

10. Write or Talk Out Your Feelings

Journaling or talking to someone can help get some of that anxious energy out, or help you come up with solutions. My friends and family all know how I have been feeling and talking it out has made me feel heard and seen. Writing down your thoughts and feelings can also help to release tension which is a pillar of anxiety.

In conclusion, election season can be stressful but this one is going to be even more stressful. I know that I will want to be stuck in my room all week and shut off all of my devices but I will get through this! Using these strategies to calm anxiety, nerves and any tension you may be feeling will help you get through this election. Be kind to yourself and to others, you’ve got this!