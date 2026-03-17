Your Guide to Everyday Bag Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all love watching videos where people show what’s in their bag. From sentimental keepsakes to everyday necessities, each person carries a unique mix of items that reflects their personality and daily routine. While these videos often show personal belongings, they rarely focus on the practical essentials that can help you stay prepared throughout the day. Let’s look at a few essentials so you can feel ready for wherever your day takes you.

Lip Balm

The first item that should be in everyone’s bag is lip balm. Many of us experience dry lips throughout the day, especially during colder months or when the air is dry. Lip balm keeps your lips moisturized and prevents them from cracking.

You can also choose lip balm that contains SPF. While we often remember to protect our skin from the sun, our lips need protection too. You can either substitute your regular lip balm with one that has SPF or keep both in your bag so your prepared for any situation. This is an everyday essential that makes a big difference.

Lotion

It’s always a good idea to carry lotion with you. Throughout the day, your hands can become dry from weather changes and frequent handwashing. Carrying a small bottle of hand lotion in your bag allows you to moisturize your hands whenever they start to feel dry. Many travel-sized lotions are small enough to fit in your bag, making them convenient additions to your everyday essentials.

Gum

Sometimes you simply feel like chewing on something. Whether you’re feeling stressed, angry or nauseous, chewing gum can help occupy your mind and settle your stomach. It’s also a simple way of maintaining fresh breath.

Having gum in your bag is especially important in unexpected situations. For example, imagine enjoying an onion sandwich on your day off and suddenly run into a work colleague or friend. A piece of gum can help you feel more confident during the conversation. Carrying a pack of gum or two ensures you’re ready for moments like these.

Vitamins

Vitamins are important for maintaining your health and well-being. Many people try to follow a daily routine of taking vitamins, but busy schedules, travel or unexpected plans can make it easy to forget. Keeping vitamins with you throughout the day can help you stay consistent with your routine. Whether you store them in a small travel container or keep them in their original packaging, having them on hand ensures you don’t miss your daily dose.

These are just a few items that deserve a place in your bag because they are useful for everyday situations. Other essential items include hand sanitizer, Kleenex tissues and a mini perfume bottle. These small additions can be incredibly useful, especially for emergencies or unexpected events. With these items, you’ll be better prepared and ready for what the day may bring.