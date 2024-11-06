University Stole My Creativity: How I Plan to Get It Back

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was younger, creativity was my entire personality. I was the girl in the backyard writing stories for hours, sketching outfit ideas on paper and designing DIY projects with the kind of intensity that you’d think I was auditioning for a Pinterest competition. I had a YouTube channel dedicated to making doll furniture, a closet full of unique, thrifted mix-and-match clothes and even my meals were creatively thought-out works of art. But somewhere along the way, that part of me got buried. I dedicate this death of creativity to the bland walls of university. Nowadays, I’m lucky if I get out the door with something clean to wear, let alone an outfit that makes me feel unique. And my meals, all functioning, fast and plain. I began to look back on old photos and miss that creative version of me, the one who didn’t feel like a robot in a sea of other robots. So, I set out to revive that spark and rediscover the creative person I once was.

Step 1: Finding Small Moments to Dress for Me

Back in high school, fashion felt like a personal canvas. I loved experimenting with different colours and styles, and I’m embarrassed to admit that I thought long and hard about outfits days before wearing them. Now? Between rushing to class, work and finding time to study, my outfit choices have been reduced to a cycle of the same four hoodies and jeans. But I’ve realized it doesn’t have to be all or nothing. I plan to start back small, maybe with a pop of colour in accessories, layering different pieces or seeking out a nice thrift find. The point is to make dressing up a little ritual again, rather than something I do on autopilot. There’s something about having an intentional outfit that just makes you feel more you, and I’m ready to bring that back into my life.

Step 2: Rediscovering My DIY Side

In high school, I was all about DIY projects. I was the friend bringing homemade cards, making new decor for my room and repurposing old clothes. DIYs made me feel like I was creating something uniquely mine, with my own two hands. It’s been years since I’ve picked up a glue gun, but I think it’s time to dust it off. Now that my budget has changed and is more “student-friendly,” DIYs may help me save money and be creative again. Simple projects like decorating my study space or upcycling clothes I barely wear seems like a good start. Even small changes can add that personalized touch I miss so much.

Step 3: Rebuilding my Writing and Journaling Habit

From fourth grade onward, journaling had become second nature to me. There was not a day that passed between then and the end of high school where I was not writing all the ideas that came to mind down on paper. Writing has always been an essential part of my identity. Now? I spend more time writing essays and taking notes than expressing myself creatively. But I’ve realized that I miss it– the journaling, the free-flowing writing and the practice of putting thought to paper without expecting a grade back. To ease back into my creative outlet, I’m starting a daily journaling practice. I plan to spend ten to fifteen minutes a day either writing about my day, noting random story ideas or anything my mind can think of. I’m also giving myself permission to write stories like I used to, even just a few lines here and there. Sometimes, it’s just about letting the words flow and enjoying the process. Plus, journaling is a great way to reset and stay grounded amidst all the chaos of university life.

Reclaiming my creativity isn’t about reverting to the past; it’s about finding ways to bring that spark back into my current world. University life can be overwhelming and make you feel like you need to conform to everyone around you. But making a little time to embrace creative rituals has shown me it’s possible to find balance. Creativity is a core part of who I am, and university doesn’t have to mean giving that up. By dressing with intention, exploring projects and reviving my writing, I’m reconnecting with parts of me I thought I’d lost.