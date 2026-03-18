Thrifting for Summer: What to Look for Before the Season Starts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the middle or end of March, it is honestly time to start thinking about your summer wardrobe, even if it is still cold enough to snow. It might feel early, but this is one of the best times to start checking thrift stores for summer pieces.

A lot of people wait until June or July to start looking for warm weather clothes, but by then many of the best items are already gone. Starting earlier gives you a much better chance of finding good basics before the racks start getting picked over.

A lot of the summer pieces that are starting to pop up again are things that thrift stores are actually really good for. Instead of very specific statement pieces, many of the items trending right now are classic wardrobe staples that have existed in different forms for years.

One piece that is starting to show up again is the mid-length skirt, especially lighter and flowy ones that work well in the summer. These are easy to wear with a tank top or t-shirt and can be styled in a lot of different ways. Because they have been around for a long time, they are also something you can usually find secondhand without too much trouble.

Capris are another style that seems to be slowly returning. They have been appearing more online and in stores recently. Even places like Aritzia have started selling them again. Since trends tend to cycle, thrift stores can be a really good place to find pieces like this before they become harder to get.

Shoes are also part of the conversation this season. Boat shoes have been getting a lot of attention recently, along with simple black flip flops that work for everyday summer outfits. Tall boots have also been trending for a while now, especially styles like the Frye Campus boots. Even though they are usually thought of as a fall piece, people have been wearing them with denim, skirts and even shorts. Boots in that style, whether they are the original Frye ones or similar versions, will likely continue showing up this summer, especially with pieces like denim shorts.

Denim is another thing that is always worth checking for. Vintage Levi’s in particular are really sought after right now, and thrift stores can be one of the best places to find them if you are willing to spend some time looking through the racks.

Pants are also surprisingly one of the easiest things to thrift. A lot of people go straight to the tops section first, but there are often good pants and jeans hidden in the racks that take a little patience to find.

In Waterloo, there are a few thrift stores that can be especially good depending on what you are looking for. Value Village can be great for things like bags and sometimes jeans, while Goodwill occasionally has good denim if you are willing to search for it. Mabel’s May is another spot nearby that often has really cute tops, especially lighter pieces that work well for summer. It is a smaller local shop rather than a big chain, which makes it a fun place to stop in and look around.

Another reason it is worth starting early is because of how thrift stores cycle through their inventory. A lot of people donate clothes months before the season actually starts, which means good summer pieces often show up in stores long before people begin actively looking for them.

Once summer arrives and everyone starts shopping for warm weather clothing, those pieces usually disappear quickly. Starting earlier gives you a better chance of finding the good items before they are gone.

At the end of the day, thrifting for summer is mostly about timing. If you start looking now and keep an eye out for versatile pieces that can be worn in different ways, you will probably find some great items long before the season fully starts.