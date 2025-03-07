The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the whirlwind of post-grad job applications and the final crunch of university, it can feel like we’re at the mercy of external forces. Rejection letters pile up, grades fluctuate and it seems like the world is steering our ship. However, amidst this chaos, there are still aspects of our lives that we can firmly hold the reins of. Here’s a gentle reminder of the things you can control, even when the world seems uncontrollable.

1. My Attitude

Your attitude is the lens through which you view life’s events. It’s the difference between seeing a rejection letter as a closed door or as a redirection to a better path. Cultivating a positive, resilient attitude can transform challenges into stepping stones toward success. It is easier said than done, but remember, you are the only one who can control your attitude.

2. My Actions

Every action you take is a brick in the foundation of your future. Whether it’s crafting another cover letter or reaching out to a network contact, each step is a testament to your agency in shaping your destiny. Choosing to wake up early is something you can control. Choosing to wear an outfit that makes you feel good is a choice you can control. It may seem like life’s decisions are out of your hands, but realistically, you choose the actions that will change your future.

3. My Behaviour

Your behaviour is your signature in the world; it’s how people remember you. Choose kindness, professionalism and authenticity. These qualities resonate more loudly than any job title or grade. People will always remember a kind person, a compliment given by a stranger or a conversation with a good friend. Remember this when you feel out of control.

4. What I Eat

Nourishing your body with good food is a profound form of self-respect. It’s something you can control daily, and it has a direct impact on your energy levels and mental clarity, helping you tackle each day with vigour. Food is a difficult topic for some, but it truly is something you can control. Once you gain this mindset, you can fuel your body for the better.

5. How Often I Exercise

Setting a routine for physical activity can provide structure to your day and boost your mood. Whether it’s a daily walk or a few yoga sessions a week, exercise helps mitigate stress; a much-needed relief during job hunts and exams. Choosing not to exercise is just as easy a choice as deciding to exercise, however, one option will leave you feeling a lot better than the other.

6. How I Speak

The words you choose and the tone you adopt can influence your interactions and how others perceive you. Speak with intention and positivity, especially in interviews and professional settings. Speak with kindness towards yourself and to those you love. Speak thoughtfully and allow yourself to think before you speak. You control what you say and how you say it—that can take you more places in life than you’d think.

7. How I React

Reactions are your emotional responses to the world around you. While you can’t control what happens to you, you can control how you respond. Choose responses that align with your values and long-term goals. Mindset plays a much greater role in your life outcomes than you’d think. With a better mindset, your reactions will attract better opportunities.

In times of turmoil, focusing on these controllable factors can ground us and provide a sense of mastery over our lives. As you navigate job applications and your final year of school, remember that your power lies in your daily choices. Keep steering steadfastly towards your goals. The rejections and the tough days are merely part of the journey, not the end of it.